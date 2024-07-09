Television rating | Reena went to a party and never came back – A skillfully made series tells what happened

Television rating|The true crime series Under the Bridge respectfully tells about a community where violence is rife.

Canadian Saanich municipal police call certain types of girls bic girls. The name of poor disposable hearts refers to the ones that are easy to forget and toss aside. Under the Bridge In the series, bic girls can be found both as victims of violence and as perpetrators.

The series is based on real events and a book by Rebecca Godfrey wrote about them. In November 1997, 14 years old Reena Virk went on a spree and never came back. He was found dead and mutilated days later.

Under the Bridge does not revel in horrors or revel in wickedness. It treats most stakeholders with respect.

Eight part the series is divided into two parts: first the search for the killers, then the trial. Through flashbacks, victim Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) emerges as one of the main characters.

The other two main characters aren’t involved in the case, but both have their own motives for doing it.

Becca Godfrey (Riley Keough) returns to his parents’ home to write a book and becomes interested in the case of Reena, who has just disappeared. Officer Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) in turn will figure it out. Becca and Cam are childhood friends and share a history of trauma.

The feeling of being an outsider marks almost every person in the series. Cam is an indigenous member adopted into a white police family, and Becca’s relationship, especially with her mother, is cool.

Lily Gladstone plays Cam Bentland, the police officer investigating Reena’s murder.

Virkin the entire family of Indian background has struggled to find a place. However, Reena worries about her parents (Archie Punjabi and Ezra Faroque Khan) and prefers to hang out with the girls who live in the youth home (e.g. Chloe Guidry, Izzy G.) with.

Problematic young people form a community among themselves, which arbitrarily shuts out some entrepreneurs. Objects of admiration are the mafia and criminal gangs.

Under the Bridge is By Quinn Shephard handwriting. Shephard, who first became known as a child actor, started his career early on on the other side of the camera as well. Already at the age of 20, he directed, wrote and starred in his acclaimed debut film Blame (2017).

Now Shephard skillfully creates a world marked by mistrust and violence. Saanich is drawn as a place where no one is at home.

The empathic narrative weaves a complex web of causes, consequences, coincidences and lovelessness. It does not scare with the recklessness of youth gangs, but shows the consequences of violence.

Series stumbling block is part of its characters. Becca and Cam remain thin, and the tension between the two eases after their electric first encounters. Both actors have memorable roles behind them – Gladstone also has an Oscar nomination – but Becca and Cam are not among them.

Teenage characters are not explained in the same way. The most interesting of them is Reena. He is a contradictory character who tries to carve out his own space in a cramped environment.

Reena is not as easy to forget as the victims of crime series most of the time.

Under the Bridge, Disney+. (K16)