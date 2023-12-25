Television rating | A new Swedish crime series credibly unravels the causes of gang crime

The six-part Taelgia realistically and believably describes how the everyday life of a suburban family crumbles piece by piece.

A teenager Gabriel is the quiet and kind son of the family, who plans to be a car mechanic when he grows up. His sister Magda, on the other hand, is talented in basketball. Both have opportunities to realize their dreams, but insurmountable obstacles pile up in front of them

The father of the family, Isac, is badly addicted to gambling and prone to exploitation by criminals. The middle-class family has to move to the suburbs, and the father also involves the children in illegal activities.

Swedish by Jens Östberg written and directed six-parter Taelgia (2023) realistically and believably describes how the everyday life of a suburban family breaks down piece by piece, and it concretely shows the mechanisms of escalation.

The town of Södertälje in the series attracted Finnish immigrants to work in the 1960s. Today, they have come especially from the legs of the Syrian war, as well as the family of the series. Name Taelgia refers to both the city's ancient name and Magda's basket team.

A genuine friendship develops between Marko (Jonay Pineda Skallak, left) and Gabriel (John Hanna).

Taelgian the events fall at a painful time right now, because gang crime is in the news every day in Sweden, and life in many neighborhoods is so wild that it threatens even outsiders. In Taelgia let's focus on those residents who are involved in the events.

Along with Gabriel and Magda, we follow Sibel, the daughter of another Syrian family, who starts working as a police officer. A lot is expected of him, too much, because there are far too few policemen of Syrian background in the city or, according to the series, in Sweden in general.

Sibel is under pressure from all directions when she tries to establish contacts with the young people in the neighborhood. He understands the importance of his role, but at the same time the young people start to think of him as “Judas”, i.e. a traitor. Some of the police colleagues act in an obviously racist manner or at least downplay the police's possibilities to intervene in the real causes.

The police force is still working hard and developing methods. However, it is impossible to eradicate weapons and drugs.

Sibel (Sara Shirpey) is under pressure from all directions.

With Jens Östberg have ambitious goals in their series, but they don't pay off until the finals. Nevertheless, the series has its important merits.

The main characters are left alone with their problems. It's easy or downright forced to empathize with their contradictions.

The actors also liven up, even though some are amateurs: John Hanna In the role of Gabriel and Jonay Pineda Skallak as Marko, abandoned by his parents. Fikret from Cesmel the pain of a guilty father is conveyed. Playing Sibel Sara Shirpey has been seen before, for example, in the Norwegian series The land of dreams.

Östberg approaches the subject as an outsider, a white Swede. He has done thorough background work, and the series also highlights the prejudices of the Syrian community towards “Swedes” and Swedish society. The series leaves questions open and to be pondered.

You can also always ask if it is fair to tell about people with an immigrant background only through crime.

Taelgia is a natural extension for a Swede With a thin thread – series, which depicted the relationship between the police and the townspeople in Malmö. Taelgia is more traditional in its implementation, and it does not describe lightening romances, for example. They are not always needed.

Taelgia, Yle Areena and Fem on Monday 25.12. at 22:05.