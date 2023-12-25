Television | Prince Andrew's interview mock-up has already been made into a musical and a movie, now a series is coming

Prince Andrew's interview log became an endless source for art: it has been made into a musical, a film and a TV series.

Prince Andrew given in 2019 by a BBC reporter to Emily Maitlis an interview that has become a significant part of modern television history. It has also inspired several artists for fictional interpretations.

The latest project based on the interview is an Amazon mini-series A Very Royal Scandal. Prince Andrew is played in the series Michael Sheen and Maitlisia, editor of the Newsnight current affairs program Ruth Wilson.

The miniseries is a continuation of Amazon's popular British series A Peri-English scandalin which they starred Hugh Grant and Ben Whislaw mixed Peri-British scandalwhich starred Claire Foy and Paul Bettany.

of Variety according to the series follows the life and career of Newsnight reporter Emily Maitlis on the way to a shocking interview.

A slightly similar point of view is also in the Netflix movie in progress Scoop, where the journalistic process that led to the interview is also followed. The film is based on a Newsnight producer by Sam McAlister to the book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview.

The reporter Maitlisia plays Gillian Anderson and Prince Andrew Rufus Sewell. The film's release date has not yet been announced.

A year ago in December, the British television channel Channel 4 released a musical that also satirized Prince Andrew's infamous interview. Prince Andrew: The Musical The television musical also deals with other key moments in the prince's life.

Prince Andrew gave an interview in November 2019 because he had been publicly linked to a convicted sex offender, a businessman to Jeffrey Epstein. He gave the interview just two months after Epstein was found dead in his prison cell. Andrew tried to clear his reputation with an interview, but failed miserably.

In an hour-long interview, the prince commented on public claims that he had sex with a 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre with.

Prince Andrew's performance was seen as arrogant and downplaying the seriousness of the situation. The media also criticized the fact that he did not express any remorse about his relationship with Epstein and his female friend to Ghislaine Maxwell and also did not apologize to the duo's victims.

Prince Andrew also tried to deny his relationship with the teenage Giuffre with his colorful explanations.

There was an immediate uproar from Prince Andrew's speech, and his words were covered in the British and international media for a long time. News agency Bloomberg has called the interview the worst PR disaster for the British royal family since the princess Diana's death in 1997.

With the uproar, Prince Andrew eventually had to give up both his royal representative duties and his military titles.