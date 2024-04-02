Television | Poisoning, the death of a billionaire, the death sentence: behind the scenes of the Netflix hit series, there have been some strange events

The founder of the company that owns the film rights to the 3 Body Problem series was poisoned in December 2020.

Netflix giant investment, 3 Body Problem – sci-fi series, there is a special chain of events behind the scenes, which results in a billionaire Lin Qin died in December 2020.

The case has hit the headlines now, because Lin's former colleague Xu Yao received the death sentence in March for Lin's murder, reports include the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and The New York Times.

The chain of events that ended with Lin's death by poisoning is comparatively exceptional. According to The New York Times, the Chinese news channel Phoenix News described the methods used in the murder as so professional that the events could be called the “Chinese version From Breaking Bad“.

In Breaking Bad the main character Walter White made poison from ricin.

Originally Lin and Xu were colleagues who got along well with each other. Lin, who founded gaming company Yoozoo Games in 2009, hired Xun, who works as a lawyer, as Yoozoo Games' director of risk management in 2017.

Yoozoo Games owns the film rights to one of China's most famous sci-fi novel trilogies called Memories of planet earth. Lin was excited about this Liu Cixin's wrote the story so much that he spent millions of dollars in 2014 to buy the copyrights and licenses for the trilogy, The New York Times says.

Lin wanted to build the story around the grandeur Star Wars like a continuum of television shows and movies. He got in touch Game of Thrones to the creators of the series to David Benioff and to DB Weisswho began working on the Netflix version of the series based on the first part of the trilogy.

In the year In 2018, Lin appointed Xu, who was already working at Yoozoo Games, as the director of Yoozoo Games' subsidiary The Three-Body Universe, which owned the rights to Liu Cixin's novels.

Xu's performance was apparently not at the desired level, as he was demoted in his job and his salary was cut, The New York Times reports based on information from the Chinese Caixin media.

Infuriated by this, Xu embarked on a revenge operation, which he prepared in a laboratory he built in a remote area of ​​Shanghai. He bought hundreds of poisons on the dark web and tested them on dogs, cats and other pets.

From September to December in 2020, he poisoned drinks at his workplace. Xu mixed methylmercury with coffee, whiskey and drinking water. Methylmercury is an organic form of mercury metal, dangerous for humans.

However, according to the BBC, Linin died from the poison tablets that Xu offered her as probiotic pills.

After eating them, Lin felt sick and went to the hospital. Although he improved briefly in between, he died ten days later.

Xu's actions were described in court as “extremely cheap”, the BBC reports. In addition to Lin, Xu poisoned four other people who had drunk the potions he steeled.

Presented by Chinese media Phoenix News Breaking Bad – the comparison is not completely out of the blue either, because according to Caixin media, Xu had been looking for inspiration just From Breaking Bad.

Eight episode-long 3 Body Problem is one of Netflix's most expensive projects with a budget of 160 million dollars (just under 149 million euros). The science story that begins in the 1960s and extends far into the future tells about the first encounter between humanity and aliens in an alternative history.

The series, which aired on March 21, collected 11 million views in the first four days.

