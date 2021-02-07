Television | Peter Franzén is seen starring in Sorjonen’s new series on the consequences of the recession and corona epidemic of the 1990s

A thriller called Helsinki Syndrome will be filmed in Finland next summer.

Television series Sorjonen has been a huge success in the world where it is known Bordertown. Its international distribution has been handled by the streaming service Netflix and the series has been sold in a total of 180 countries.

Now the world is already buzzing with the next series of the same group of authors Helsinki syndrome. Miikko Oikkonen starring in a thriller written by Peter Franzen, and The VikingsThe future role of the star has been reported by, among others, the United States Variety magazine.

“The filming of the series will start in the summer in Finland. This is an international production whose authors are Finnish, ”says Oikkonen, who, in addition to the script, is responsible for the content of the entire production, ie he acts as its“ showrunner ”. The Actors of the series, with the exception of Franzén, have not yet been released. The main subscriber to the series produced by the production company Fisher King is Yleisradio, which is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Helsinki syndrome tells of a family father named Elias Karo, whose life has been traced by the recession of the 1990s.

“He captures four journalists as hostages to make his voice heard,” Oikkonen reveals of the plot of the eight-part series.

Writing the series began just before the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. The pandemic was written according to the plot and it made the story even more relevant worldwide, Oikkonen says.

“Both the recession and the corona epidemic are extreme situations that drive people into financial hardship in particular. During both, the state makes decisions that help others, but drive others into even greater distress, ”says Oikkonen.

Olivia Ainali (left), Anu Sinisalo and Ville Virtanen play in Sorjosen. In the upcoming roles of Sorjonen: Murder Murder, Actors familiar from the TV series will be seen.­

Also expired after three periods Sorjonen TV fans are promised good news for the movie Sorjonen: Mural Murder will premiere next fall.

Its main roles are seen as familiar from the television series Ville Virtanen, Anu Sinisalo and Sampo Sarkola, but the film is an independent story and does not require knowledge of the series. Mural murders the plot is set in motion by a social media vote in which people give votes to people without whom the world would be a better place. When the three people who received the most votes disappear, Sorjonen, a forensic investigator nominated by Virtanen, is asked to return to work to investigate hate crimes.

One of the subscribers to the film is Netflix, so a large international audience is likely to be guaranteed.