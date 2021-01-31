She has been given all names, accused of all evils, dragged through the mud. And it took, in quick succession, the two authors Jean-Luc Seigle and in particular Philippe Jaenada, with the success of his novel the Little Female, in 2015, to do justice to Pauline Dubuisson. What this whole evening of France 2 is working on this Monday evening to do, first with an honest but limited TV movie, despite the excellent performance of Lucie Lucas, then with a remarkable documentary.

Massacred by the press

Pauline Dubuisson killed her lover in 1951. She wanted to commit suicide in front of him, he wanted to prevent her, the weapon would have jammed. At her trial in 1953, the hyenas were unleashed: first, she would have collected the lovers (five, Jaenada estimates). Then she slept with the Germans, an aide-de-camp and a doctor she met in the dispensaries where she began to work very young, she was not 16 years old. Above all, this woman did not meet the criteria for female repentance at the time: she did not break down in tears at the trial, she did not smirk, she did not play a sheet music from the Actors Studio. to tell about her life, she did not try to be kind either. So she was massacred by the press, and “lynched” by the judges. One of them even exclaimed that she was more successful with her assassinations than her suicides, that is to say the level of the trial.

The weight of patriarchy

Pauline Dubuisson committed suicide at the age of 36. Not without having had time to see the cinema seize on its history, with Brigitte Bardot in her role. It demolished her. Vincent Maillard, in his very beautiful documentary punctuated with archives and magnificent drawings, explains to what extent, if we except this murder, Pauline Dubuisson was punished for wanting to be free, at a time when women were still stuck in powerful patriarchal patterns, where there was no question of claiming financial independence or sexual freedom. Pauline absolutely wanted to become a doctor, a profession she also exercised when she was released from prison in Morocco.

To definitely understand the horror of this trial, you have to see this beautiful documentary. It should be remembered that Jacques Vergès, who followed him as a journalist, decided to become the lawyer we know just after. But above all you have to immerse yourself wholeheartedly in the magnificent novel the Little Female, by Philippe Jaenada, who made a commitment, not without anger, but also with a lot of humor, for this young woman with a tragic destiny from start to finish.