Television | Paradise, Peacemaker and White Wall compete for Golden Drama in Best Drama Series – HS Children’s News nominated for Best Children’s and Youth Program

The Golden Venla winners will be announced next spring.

Finnish the biggest awards event of the year in the tv industry Golden Venla has announced the finalists in each award category.

The finalists have been selected by a vote of members of the Academy of Television: the Academy has more than 500 television professionals. They have been allowed to vote for the best television shows and authors on the basis of a list of candidates selected by the Pre-Jury. The pre-jury consists of representatives from Finnish TV channels and people who follow the TV industry professionally.

The Golden Venla winners will be announced at a gala next spring. The exact time of the event is unknown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The gala was originally scheduled for the end of January, but was postponed due to the disease situation.

Golden at the Venla Gala there are as many as 19 categories where the winner is decided by the members of the Television Academy. In addition to this, an audience vote will reward the best performer and the best program.

The finalists stand out especially in the drama series Paradise, Peacemaker, White Wall, Sunday lunch and All sins and entertainment and affairs programs Masked Singer Finland, Logged in, Suomilove, Only life mixed Blood, sweat and t-shirts.

Paradise, Peacemaker and White Wall are nominated for Best Drama Series. In addition Riitta Havukainen is Paradisefrom the series nominated for Best Actress and Marja Pyykkö as the best director in fiction. Peacemakerseries Irina Björklund is nominated for Best Actress, Erika Etholen as the best screenwriter in fiction and AJ Annila as the best director in fiction. White Wall series Aleksi Salmenperä is nominated for Best Director in Fiction.

Sunday lunchseries Taneli Mäkelä is nominated for Best Actor, Elena Leeve as the best actress and Atte Järvinen as the best screenwriter in fiction. All sins series Matti Ristinen is nominated for Best Actor and Merja Aakko mixed Mika Ronkainen as the best screenwriter in fiction.

Maiju Voutilainen (left) is one of four social media influencers who became acquainted with the clothing industry in Myanmar in the Ylen Vera, sweat and t-shirts series.­

Mightily a new series about cheap fashion Blood, sweat and t-shirts collected a total of four nominations. It is nominated for Best Monitoring Performance and Best New Program, in addition to that Sirpa Leskelä is nominated for Best Screenwriter for Entertainment in the program and Matti Tiensuu to be the best director in entertainment.

Yle’s other acclaimed novelty Logged in is nominated as the best news, current affairs and current affairs program as well as the best new program.

Of the music programs, MTV3 is a novelty Masked Singer Finland is nominated for Best Music Entertainment Program and Best New Program. Nelosen Only life is nominated for Best Music Entertainment Program, and Teija Paajamaa mixed Arja Lehtikangas are nominated for Best Director in Entertainment. Mightily Suomilove is not nominated for Best Music Entertainment Program, however Aleksi Sariola is nominated for the program as both the best screenwriter and director in entertainment.

HS: n Children’s news competes for victory in the category of the best children and youth program Moomin Valley and Losersseries.

HS Children’s News is nominated for the best children’s and youth program. Pictured is news presenter Fanny Fröman.­

All finalists:

Drama series

Paradise (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, MRP Matila Röhr Productions)

Peacemaker (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, MRP Matila Röhr Productions)

White Wall (Yle Arena / Yle TV1, Fire Monkey)

Game Show

Mental Samurai Finland (Nelonen, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Stadi vs. Lande (MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Grandmaster (MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Chat program

Friday (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, Yle news and current affairs)

Half Seven (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, Yle news and current affairs)

Maria Veitola in the night village (MTV3, Moskito Television)

Competitive reality

Master Factor (TV5, Rabbit Films)

Forest Challenge (Yle Areena, Yellow Film & TV)

Dancing with the Stars (MTV3, Banijay Finland)

Comedy series

Pirjo (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Aito Media)

Modern Men (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Moskito Television)

Sunday Lunch (C More, Yellow Film & TV)

Children and youth program

HS Children’s News (Nelonen, Helsingin Sanomat)

Losers (Yle Areena, Film Company Comet)

Moomin Valley (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Gutsy Animations)

Lifestyle program

Wilderness Visitors: From the Alps to the Arctic (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, NTRNZ media)

Madventures Finland (Nelonen, Gimmeyawallet Productions)

Supernanny Finland (MTV3, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Musical entertainment

Song of My Life (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Masked Singer Finland (MTV3, Fremantle Finland)

Only life (Nelonen, Banijay Finland)

The best male actor

Taneli Mäkelä from the series Sunday Lunch, 3rd season (C More, Yellow Film & TV)

Matti Ristinen from the series All Sins, 2nd production season, (Elisa Viihde Aitio, MRP Matila Röhr Productions)

Jussi Vatanen from the series Room 301 (Elisa Viihde Aitio, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

The best actress

Irina Björklund from the series The Peacemaker (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, MRP Matila Röhr Productions)

Riitta Havukainen from the series Paradise (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, MRP Matila Röhr Productions)

Elena Leeve from the series Sunday Lunch, Season 3 (C More, Yellow Film & TV)

The best new program

Logged in (Yle Areena, Revul Media Group)

Masked Singer Finland (MTV3, Fremantle Finland)

Blood, sweat and t-shirts (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Monitoring reality

Elossa24h 4th season (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, ITV Studios Finland)

Cups in good condition Hans Välimäki! (Nelonen, Moskito Television)

Blood, sweat and t-shirts (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Sports and events

Big Brother Finland 24/7 (Ruutu, EndemolShine Finland)

Castle Festival 2020 (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, Yle Sports and Events)

Nose Day (Yle TV1 / Yle Arena, Yle Sports and Events)

News, current affairs and current affairs program

Docventures (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Gimmeyawallet Productions)

Koivisto (Yle TV1 / Yle Areena, Intervision)

Logged in (Yle Areena, Revul Media Group)

Entertainment program

Joonas Nordman show (MTV3, Yellow Film & TV)

Have to worry about 8th season (MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Sofa potatoes (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Endemol Shine Finland)

Screenwriter of the Year (fiction)

Merja Aakko and Mika Ronkainen from the series All Sins, 2nd season (Elisa Viihde Aitio, MRP Matila Röhr Productions)

Eriikka Etholén By a series of peace (YLE Arena / YLE TV1, MRP Matilainen Röhr Productions)

Atte Järvinen from the series Sunday Lunch, Season 3 (C More, Yellow Film & TV)

Screenwriter of the Year (entertainment and events)

Sirpa Leskelä from the series Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Joonas Nordman and Anna Meling from the Joonas Nordman Show (MTV3, Yellow Film & TV)

Aleksi Sariola from the series SuomiLOVE (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Director of the Year (fiction)

AJ Annila from the series The Peacemaker (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, MRP Matila Röhr Productions)

Marja Pyykkö from the series Paradise (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, MRP Matila Röhr Productions)

Aleksi Salmenperä from the series White Wall (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, Fire Monkey)

Director of the Year (entertainment & events)

Teija Paajamaa and Arja Lehtikangas from the series Only Life (Nelonen, Banijay Finland)

Aleksi Sariola from the series SuomiLOVE (Yle Areena / Yle TV1, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Matti Tiensuu from the series Blood, Sweat and T-Shirts (Yle Areena / Yle TV2, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

