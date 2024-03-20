Television | Oprah Winfrey is tired of being shamed and is now speaking out for diet pills

Winfrey has publicly struggled with her weight for decades.

Media personality Oprah Winfrey wants to remove the shame associated with using diet pills.

On Monday, the US TV channel ABC aired Winfrey's special program called Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolutionwhich is about the diet pill revolution.

New-age diabetes medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro have become a phenomenon for their weight-loss effects. There has been extensive public discussion about medicines and their intended use.

For example, Ozempic is intended for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, but you can also get a prescription for it without a diabetes diagnosis. There has been a shortage of the drug from time to time, which has sparked debate about who really needs it.

Winfrey said last year that he was using a diet pill, but did not specify the brand. He said Peoplein an interview with the magazine that he feels he needs medicine for weight control and can't bear to be ashamed of it.

Winfrey, who became famous as a talk show host, has publicly struggled with her weight for decades. He has spoken on behalf of different diets and was an investor and board member of the Weight Watchers company.

In February, Winfrey announced In the Weight Watchers bulletin giving up his seat on the company's board, but continuing to cooperate with the company.

“Joking about my weight was a national sport for 25 years,” he says in his special program.

In the program, Winfrey interviews people who have used diet pills and doctors, who talk about the side effects of the drugs, among other things. According to The New York Times, side effects include nausea, constipation, diarrhea and dizziness.

Many Hollywood stars have been believed to use Ozempic or a similar drug due to the appearance pressures of the entertainment industry. Nowadays, when a public figure steps in front of the cameras looking emaciated, social media comment fields are filled with Ozempic speculation.

The term “Ozempic face” has become common in discussions, which means that the use of the drug could be noticed especially on a person's face. When losing weight quickly, a person's cheeks may become hollow and the person may look older than their age.

Among other things The New York Times has written about the “Ozempic face”.

Some public figures have openly admitted to using or having tried Ozempic. Among them are comedians Amy Schumer and Tracy Morgan and TV personality Sharon Osbourne.

Ozempic's the active ingredient is semaglutide, which reduces appetite. The medicine is taken as a pen injection once a week.

The demand for medicines in Finland has also been so great that they are out of pharmacies from time to time.