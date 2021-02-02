It was before the pandemic. M6 had in the pipes this new adventure of the Grand Restaurant de Palmade, the third of its kind but the first on this channel. The meeting with the author had taken place, in the premises of M6, a few days before the first confinement.

What appeals to you about this place to tell stories?

Pierre Palmade When you go to a big restaurant, in the provinces as in Paris, it is for a great occasion: it is a marriage proposal, a settlement of accounts, a professional decision, something exceptional in any case. So something crazy is happening at every table.

Do you happily mix generations of actors?

Pierre Palmade Baptiste Lecaplain, one would say Pierre Richard. Vincent Dedienne tells everyone that he adores and respects the “elders”. Florence Foresti assumes to have been fed by Robin and Palmade in her youth. It’s a family of humor. Moreover, to play my lyrics, which are full of innuendo, you need playing codes that not all actors have. You have to play English as they say. Afterwards, it does not give a damn about calling Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Alex Lutz, to take the risk of being told no. I really wanted people to feel that I had given myself a hard time in the cast, that I didn’t just call buddies.

M6 is the channel for short formats, sketches, from Kaamelott to Scènes de households. Is that what appealed to you?

Pierre Palmade There may be a cousin. But I warned M6: in the Grand Restaurant, the climate is slower, and does not play only on the funny. There is also poetry, emotion, the absurd.

In your Restaurant, you can feel the craziness of 1970s shows, like those of the Carpentiers, don’t you?

Pierre Palmade Stars who play sketches in the same place, obviously: I was marked by Palace and the Carpentiers. I accept this form of backwardness, it is also for this reason that I defend the boulevard theater, the “old-fashioned” sketches where we make the characters talk, as Sylvie Joly says, more than the stand. -up.

Ten years later, the Grand Restaurant went from France 2 to M6. Why ?

Pierre Palmade France 2 took time to think. I needed more enthusiasm. But we get along very well.

Do you have a director?

Pierre PalmadeIt is a hybrid program between cinema and TV entertainment. Our director, Romuald Boulanger, made the image much more dynamic than the first Grand Restaurant. It freed me, and I was able to deal only with the direction of actors. And let’s be honest: so much the better, because I don’t know where to put a camera.

You only had six days of shooting. So the writing has to be very precise, right?

Pierre PalmadeThere is no room for improvisation. At one point, I dried up in writing and called on the brilliant friend François Rollin to write six scenes. We played on the unity of time and place… like when we are at the table. It’s a challenge. I’m hyperactive and anxious, to say the least, it’s fed me (laughs).