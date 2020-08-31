A child’s distress does not seem to matter in the face of money and medals won. Because, the sports environment is not protected from pedophilia, quite the contrary, and in the majority of cases, the sexual aggressor is none other than the trainer. And omerta has long been the rule on the subject. Arte disseminates an investigation which reveals with a crash the extent of the phenomenon.

One in seven athletes, girl or boy, experiences sexual violence before turning 18

In 2009, the journalist Pierre-Emmanuel Luneau-Daurignac had already sounded the alarm by sharing the testimony of Isabelle Demongeot, ex-tennis champion raped for ten years by her trainer. He returns to the charge with his investigation Sexual violence in sport. It was carried out for two years, across five countries. The documentary takes stock of the appalling state of affairs: one in seven sportsmen and women, girl or boy, suffers sexual violence before turning 18. All sports disciplines are affected, all sports federations concerned. Worse still: when a victim finally finds the courage to testify to his federation of the sexual abuse suffered, the case is in the majority of cases hushed up, to preserve the image of these star coaches.

Disgusting maneuvers

Facing the director’s camera, former athletes, including British footballer Paul Stewart and Spanish gymnast Gloria Viseras, break the omerta on sexual violence. They tell of the repeated rapes they suffered by their coaches when they were minors. They also talk about the dramatic consequences that this trauma has had on them and their families. They finally lift the veil on the reasons for the silence of the victims: fascination for the coach, fear of disappointing his loved ones, desire for a brilliant career … Pierre-Emmanuel Luneau-Daurignac highlights the repugnant maneuvers of sports federations so that pedophilia cases do not come to light. Finally, he emphasizes the need to take strong measures to prevent the scenario from repeating itself. A powerful documentary.

♦ Sexual violence in sport, of Pierre-Emmanuel Luneau-Daurignac. Sure Arte, Tuesday 1 er September, at 8.50 p.m. And until October 30, on arte.tv

Marine Lion