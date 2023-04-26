Television | Official: The dual citizen of Finland and Russia was discriminated against in The Voice of Finland

The production company has admitted discrimination and paid compensation to the eliminated participant.

Equality Commissioner by The Voice of Finland the production company discriminated against a Finnish-Russian dual citizen living in Finland by removing him from the program because of his Russian citizenship.

In October 2022 HS toldhow the singing competition’s production company ITV Studios Finland Oy excluded a competitor who has both Finnish and Russian citizenship from the competition.

The contestant who was removed from the competition had already had time to move on from the qualifiers.

The Equality Commissioner has evaluated the matter based on the Equality Act and stated that it is discrimination.

“The production company ITV Studios Finland Oy removed the participant from the competition on a discriminatory basis, i.e. it was discrimination based on citizenship contrary to the Equality Act”, equality commissioner Christina Stenman states in the announcement.

Production company has admitted discrimination and paid compensation for discrimination to the removed participant in accordance with the Equality Act.

“Due to the unprecedented world situation, the production company and the channel quickly made a decision in the middle of production to exclude the competitor from the program. Shortly after that, we concluded that the decision was wrong and offered the competitor the opportunity to return to the competition,” says the CEO of ITV Studios Finland Pete Paavolainen in the bulletin.

The equality commissioner promoted reconciliation between the participant and the production company.

Since the start of the Russian war of aggression, the Commissioner for Equality has received several contacts about discrimination and restrictions against Russian citizens, for which there has been no acceptable reason, the release states.

“Harassment or discrimination against Russian citizens or Russian-speakers is not acceptable in any form,” says equality commissioner Stenman in a press release.

The equality commissioner is an authority working in connection with the Ministry of Justice.

The Voice of Finlandia is shown in Finland on Nelos, which belongs to the same Sanoma group as Helsingin Sanomat.