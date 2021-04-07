Television | Nokia’s success becomes a TV series that starts with dramatic events – Director Maarit Lalli interviewed the company’s professionals from cleaners to engineers

Nokia’s 1988–1990 series Made in Finland will premiere in May 2022 with these prospects.

Mobile phone company from Nokia filming of the fictional TV series is due to begin this spring. Made in Finland The series is set at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s, which was a turning point for the company.

Nokia’s first mobile phone was released in 1987, but the story of the series dates back to the company’s year of fate in 1988. During that time, the US company Motorola sued Nokia for patent infringement and the CEO Kari Kairamo committed suicide.

The series is controlled by Maarit Lalli, who is also the editor – in – chief and creator of the series. Lalli is known for several of his award-winning short films as well as his first feature film Almost 18, which won three Jussi Awards in 2013.

At its heart are the company’s young professionals, fictional characters created in the script.

Lawyers Katarina Tammi (Satu-Tuuli Karhu) and Aki Makkonen (Emil Kihlström) become deadlocked in a challenging patent dispute. On the other hand, engineer Risto Salminen (Aku Sipola) develops the world’s smallest NMT phone for Nokia on its own resources, partly secretly, with the support of colleague and wife Vuokko Salminen (Oona Airola).

Nokia CEO Kari Kairamo photographed in May 1987.­

In addition, the series follows Jorma Ollilaa (Sampo Sarkola), which balances the power of the company’s management in the role of CFO. CEO Kari Kairamo presents Kristo Salminen.

The premiere of the series is scheduled for May 2022, with MTV3 as the distributor.

Project originally started by Lallin as a film script in 2013 – lacking a solid knowledge of the company’s story.

“At first, I didn’t really know anything about Nokia except that there were rubber boots first and then cell phones.”

He became interested in the subject when he heard stories about Nokia that were related to the 1980s and 1990s. The director-screenwriter was fascinated by exactly how the success came about and from all the possible places in the Finnish Salo.

“I thought there was a ready stage! I was terribly interested in how a huge job and company like Nokia is affecting the city and people over the years. ”

Interest first had to wait for other projects. The final decision to address the issue came in September 2013, when it was reported that Microsoft had acquired Nokia’s mobile phone capabilities.

“That night I thought, now or never: Many fictions about Nokia will not fit in Finland at the same time, so this has to be grasped now. The next day I applied to the Film Foundation. ”

The topic of the TV series format began to be considered when producer Minna Haapkylä got excited about the topic in 2018.

Lalli has also been working on the script with other authors, including the past year Lassi Vierikko and Jyrki Väisänen.

As a starting point Nokia Fiction has had the director’s own background work. For example, the idea of ​​following a certain biography, for example, was not suitable for Lalli’s work.

“I can’t take anyone else’s story and make a work out of it, but I have to research the subject myself as extensively as I can, find out the facts and form my own opinion and view.”

Lalli gained information not only through books, but also through discussions. The instructor interviewed role models of protagonists on several occasions, as well as professionals from cleaners to lawyers and from engineers to executives.

The period covered by the series caused many former Nokia employees to open up to the director with devotion.

“It was so great: Whoever I interviewed saw the smile rise on his face and the gaze turned a little inward. Whatever happened later, working at Nokia was an extremely wonderful and completely unique time in their lives. ”

Background knowledge in addition, it was important for the instructor that the people behind the characters know about the project.

“For me, the only way to make living people fiction is to go boldly to them. I told them I wanted to hear the facts and their stories, but I also emphasized that I have artistic freedom and responsibility for the end result. ”

For example, the private life of all persons is a complete invention.

“I haven’t asked anyone any personal questions.”

Elsewhere, the series about Nokia does not slavishly follow the true story of the company. According to Lalli, the facts have served as inspiration, and efforts have been made to ensure credibility, for example, by going through the script with a number of professionals in various fields.

With these a series of six 42-minute episodes is expected to end in 1990. Will the story continue after that?

At least an instructor who is familiar with the subject will also have views on the subsequent stages.

“In my own mind, I already know who would be at the center in the coming seasons.”