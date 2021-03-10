They filmed the time that slowed down. Nino Orjonikidze and Vano Arsenishvili’s film is not quite a documentary like many others. It has been filmed for over five years. To provide a summary of life in the village of Zvaré, in the Moliti valley, in the depths of the Georgian Caucasus. In the small station, the two railway workers seem to have come straight out of the 1960s, and one expects to take news from the USSR on the TSF. But if only an old railway line connects this region drowned in snow in winter to the rest of the world, technological progress is pointing its nose. And it is he who worries the inhabitants.

Not that it revives the memory of “Cursed creatures” who would live in the mountains and about which old women speak, but because the construction of a new tunnel for high-speed trains risks turning everything upside down. It is in fact, according to distant authorities, to facilitate the creation of a new “Chinese Silk Road”. For this, it is essential, in this landscape as fabulous as it is desolate, to pierce the famous tunnel causing all the concerns, and to erect a railway viaduct a little further.

In the village, for ages built on the mountainside, the building sites began almost in secret. They continue slowly, the questions fuse but the answers are slow. Some of the inhabitants know that they will be expropriated, their modest residences being too close to the railway rights-of-way. It is in the hall of the small station that the public meetings are held. Everyone expresses their concerns, their doubts and the difficulties that accumulate. The work weakens the soil and the buildings are subject to the effects, we are witnessing rockfall … On the site of the construction site, the first Chinese workers to arrive on site are active, clearly poorly paid, who do not integrate with the rest of the building. village, confined in their barracks, as far from a small world eaten away by the uncertainty of the next day.

