Television | Niko Terho got a central role in Grey’s Anatomy – Such is the up-and-coming actor of Finnish background

Finnish background actor Niko Terho26, is acting Grey’s Anatomy in the new, 19th season.

Six episodes of the series have been shown in Finland, and it will continue again at the beginning of next year. Terho plays Lucas Adams, a doctor who arrives at Gray Sloan Hospital for a surgery specialization program.

“I still feel like I’m dreaming. I can’t even really grasp all of this yet. The series has already changed my life enormously. I understand that I’m really lucky,” says Terho in English via video call from Los Angeles.

Terho seems cheerful, smiles and laughs a lot. The promising actress was born in Barbados, where her mother is from. Terho’s father is Finnish.

His his acting career has gotten off to a fast start.

Terho made his first major role for Disney’s television production subsidiary ABC in a romantic comedy The Thing About Harry (2020), in which he played the title role.

Terho got into the movie Grey’s Anatomy production company ABC through the audition program and landed the lead role in her first auditions.

The film is about old high school friends Harry and Sam (Jake Borelli), who fall in love with each other despite their difficult past together. Co-star Jake Borelli is too Grey’s Anatomy standard face and portrays Dr. Levi Schmitt, who specializes in surgery.

“It’s a crazy situation that I’ve only acted in two projects and he [Borelli] is involved in both. He is a real lucky charm,” Terho says with a laugh and adds that they have become good friends.

Terho also got a role in the popular doctor series based on one audition tape. Terho says he was surprised that he wasn’t even invited to the actual auditions or the so-called “chemistry read”, i.e. a test situation where the actors’ mutual chemistry is tested.

His role as Lucas Adams is central to the series. Adams is one of the five new doctors whose lives will be followed in the new season. Lucas also has a special role in the story as he has a connection to a really central older character.

Terho describes that his character is the black sheep of his family. Coming from a family of successful surgeons, he feels enormous pressure. Lucas may not be very good at his job yet, but he charms people with his charisma.

The most challenging the filming has included learning medical terminology, says Terho.

“I’m not the clearest speaker anyway, so it’s been challenging but really fun.”

Before filming, the new actors had a training period where they had to learn surgical skills, how to sew sutures, how to handle scalpels and other surgical instruments. The actors also got to see the work of real surgeons and watch the operations.

The new doctor actors were able to practice practical surgical skills before filming. Grey's show has already progressed to its 19th production season.

Grey’s AnatomyAn fans got some big news in November when it was announced that central character Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) takes a backseat to his main role in the latest season.

“However, he is still a central part of the series, as he always has been,” says Terho.

Meredith Grey’s will remain as the narrator and may make small cameos in the future. Pompeo has starred in the series since 2005.

Grey’s anatomy has been running for almost 18 years. The series still features some of the original cast members from the first season. Terho says that everyone in the work group has welcomed him very warmly.

Before his acting career Terho played soccer, and was recruited to a professional club in England at the age of 15. In the end, however, Terho chose acting.

“After playing football as a profession for a few years, I realized that it’s not quite what I wanted. It’s hard to advance in your career and get opportunities. That’s why I chose this less risky profession, i.e. acting,” he says with a laugh.

At the age of 18, he moved to New York to study acting at the William Esper Studio.

Terho says that he spent a lot of time with his family in his childhood in Finland, especially with his grandparents in Lahti.

“We still try to visit Finland as often as possible, every year or two. I want to come visit again as soon as I get back from filming.”

Terho says that he also feels Finnish.

“I always eat rye bread for breakfast, I love salmiakki and the sauna,” he says and says that he has decorated his apartment with Marimekko and Moomins.

Terho also says that his father reportedly built the first outdoor sauna in Barbados. All materials were chartered from Finland, including construction timber and stove stones.

The actor hopes that one day he could come to make a film in Finland. He would like to work with his friend Juuso Syrjän with, who has guided for example Sorjo.

Grey's Anatomy The 19th season continues from early 2023, Ruutu, Disney+.

