Television | Nika Savolainen accidentally ended up studying acting in Moscow, even though she was afraid of performing, and now she is the star of a new TV series

Rarely the actor has a similar career path as With Nika Savolainen (b. 1989).

Savolainen had to become a business scientist. That is why in 2010 he read all the early winter and spring examinations at the School of Economics from morning to night. At the end of the rigorous spring, Savolainen’s mother wanted to offer her daughter a prize trip to Moscow, and as one of the program numbers for that trip, she had planned for her daughter to take part in other entrance exams: to the film line at the local film school.

“I was pretty shy at the time and I try to avoid performing,” Savolainen says.

He still agreed to his mother’s suggestion. Participating in the entrance exams was about crossing yourself. It was supposed to be a fun once in a lifetime experience that can be remembered later. That fire was done!

It happened differently. Savolainen’s entrance exams only continued from day to day, as he progressed from one stage to the next. Savolainen, who is based in Vantaa, speaks Russian as his second mother tongue, as his mother is from the Soviet Union. Savolainen’s memory faced a whole new challenge, as he was not used to memorizing texts, and now he suddenly had to take over poems, songs and monologues.

The last task of the entrance exams was an interview conducted by the future teacher in charge, ie the master, which Savolainen did not think he would pass. Co-applicants warned it would be the most difficult stage, as anything from literary and theatrical history could be asked in interviews.

“The theater field was completely unknown to me at the time. I tried to learn as many all kinds of words, names, and years as I could in a short amount of time, but the interview went a whole different way. The master just asked my backgrounds who I am and what I have done. In the end, he said if this wasn’t here, see you on September 1st. ”

Elmer Bäck, among others, will be seen as Nika Savolainen’s counter-actor in the Descendants series.

In Savolainen, who graduated as an actor in Moscow in 2014, is now seen in the biggest role of his career so far in the Finnish-Danish sci-fi series Offspring. Akseli Tuomivaara In the series directed by Savolainen, Savolainen depicts a young woman who has suffered from chronic pain all her life and who has been trying for years to find an answer to her mystical symptoms. Doctors don’t find anything wrong with him.

One day, a Nordic biobank in Finland is hacked and someone takes the woman’s DNA data from Savolainen. It turns out there is something very exceptional about his genetic inheritance. Suddenly he becomes chased.

Nika Savolainen, who plays the central character in the series that has just started in Elisa Viihte, is a fairly recent TV face in Finland. This is partly due to the fact that he has entered the industry by a different route than most young Finnish actors, behind the eastern border.

Savolainen’s academic school, the renowned film school, the Russian State Film Institute (VGIK), is precisely a place for filmmakers to study, but its line of acting training is very similar to that of purely theater-focused universities.

“There are five main schools in the field in Moscow. My actor’s acting line differed from the other four, perhaps in that masterina act as a film director and not a theater director ”.

Savolainen says that it took a long time to adjust to school, because performing always required him to win himself. Sometimes during acting classes, Savolainen hid under his quilted jacket so that the professor would not notice him.

“The first three years were a long time of reflection and analysis with oneself, what’s the point here. It wasn’t until my fourth year that it became quite clear to me that I wanted to do this. It was also a really big shock to notice, because my self-image had always been so strongly something other than the performer. ”

Several narrator Savolainen had time to pack his bags and had to leave school in the middle of it all. Still, he persevered in his studies. What made him continue?

“Challenging myself and competing with myself is something I can repeat in my life. If something is difficult for me, then at least I don’t give up, ”says Savolainen.

He says his competitiveness stems from a diverse sports background. Savolainen’s main sport was basketball in his youth, which he played at the 1st division level in Pussihuk, Vantaa, before leaving to study.

There is also something to be said about Savolainen’s determination that he eventually graduated from the School of Economics in addition to his acting studies.

When Savolainen speaks master, he means a well-known Soviet-era film director Sergei Solovyovia (b. 1944), who had a major responsibility at school for the teaching of actors. Solovyov is known for, among other things, film One hundred days after childhood, from which he won best direction at the Silver Bear Berlin Film Festival in 1975.

Sometimes, after finishing his studies, Savolainen wanted to know why Solovyov had once accepted him to school. “There was something about you that was interesting to watch when you did, some presence,” the teacher replied.

“During the entrance exams, I thought I knew exactly who I was. He was the first person to see anything in me that I had no idea about, ”Savolainen thinks and mourns that he could not travel to Solovyov’s funeral when he died last December.

Studying in Moscow has shaped and nurtured Nika Savola a lot. “It affected me holistically, how I see art and what it means, how I feel about it, it also shaped my aesthetic taste. It affected everything. ”

After graduation Savolainen was initially able to play mainly Russian roles. He has performed them in TV series, among other things Fist and Bullets. She got her first Finnish female role in 2019 in the thriller series Room 301.

One of the benefits of training is always networking. After studying abroad as an actor, it can be challenging to get a job in Finland first. Savolainen says that at first he also lacked contacts in Finland and knowledge of how certain things work here.

“It takes a while to get opportunities and people realize what my way of working is like. When you can only try hard enough and get to show in the exam shots, you get smaller jobs first and when you do your best, you get the next exam shot. Somehow it builds from those pieces. ”

The agent is also useful. Savolainen has an agent in both Finland and Russia.

“I don’t even know how to get test shots from abroad without an agent,” says Savolainen.

There are a lot of job offers from Russia, but not all proposals are attractive.

“Last year, I refused more work because some of the material wasn’t the kind I wanted to be involved in and some had things that didn’t belong in my own world of values. For example, one otherwise interesting project would have been described in Belarus. Given the human rights situation in the country, as a Westerner, I could not go there quietly to say that everything would be ok when there is no. ”

Savolainen believes that young actors currently have good opportunities in Finland.

“Especially on the camera side, a lot of productions are made, I think more than before. Lots more sets. In addition, the scripts are getting bolder and more experimental all the time, and the characters are more diverse, ”he says.

“Several story lines are written for TV series, so there is also a need for more actors. That way, it feels like the situation is good. ”

Savolainen is also following the Russian TV offer with interest. According to him, a lot of new, interesting young authors have appeared there in recent years.

“Interesting things are happening online right now [suoratoisto]. As the restrictions on state channels become tighter, it seems that the other side of this coin is booming in streaming. There are really fresh series that go straight under the skin. Lots of bold experimentation, artistically freer solutions and cutting-edge topics. A freer way to use the language is in itself a statement when the expression of speech on state channels is restricted, ”Savolainen says.

In the series Descendants, Liv Laine, played by Nika Savolainen, tries to find answers to why she has suffered from severe physical pain all her life.

In the Offspring series The young woman portrayed by Savola tries to find an answer to why she is the way she is and seems to be in pain in an identity crisis. Savolainen’s own identity did not become clearer until Moscow.

“Until then, my identity was 100% Finnish, but I also spoke Russian. It wasn’t until I went there to study until four years later that I started to realize that for a moment, I have two strong cultures in parallel. It was somehow stopping: How had I not been aware of it before? ” Savolainen says.

“Being there opened things up in a whole different way. The customs and culture were, of course, familiar before, but only after living there. ”

Savoans are amused by the memory associated with the language. During the first year, a fellow student drew attention to Savolainen’s way of speaking Russia because it sounded so “Soviet-minded.”

“I wondered at first, but then I realized that my mother had moved out of there at such a young age that the language and sayings I learned were straight from the time machine. Others spoke some Moscow slang, but I had learned the 80s way of speaking. I didn’t even know how to swear words, ”Savolainen says and laughs.

Nika Savolainen, who has a sports background, is used to challenging herself, and she does not easily want to give up in difficult situations. “After you win yourself, it’s nice after all,” he says.