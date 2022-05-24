Television | New Only Life Artists Released: Featuring Erika Vikman, Meiju Suvas, Yona and Tommi Läntinen

The 13th season of Nelonen’s entertainment program will be seen in the autumn.

Only life The 13th season of the music program has been released. Television channel Nelonen says in its press release that the new season will see singers from several decades.

The artist names for the new season are Erika Vikman, Mikko Alatalo, Yona, Redrama, Pete Parkkonen, Meiju Suvas, Jyrki 69 and Tommi Läntinen.

Today, the artists will head to Hirvensalmi Satulinna for filming. The program will be seen on television next fall.

Performer card the most experienced part is Mikko Alatalo, who was already creating manserock together in the 1970s Juice Widow and Harri Rinteen and Tommi Läntinen, who has had a career of more than 40 years and released his first solo album in years.

Meiju Suvas’ first album was released in 1982. He is known for his eternal favorites Pure mua, I want you mixed Lady and the Tramp.

Jyrki Linnankivi i.e. Jyrki 69 is the singer of the rock band The 69 Eyes, which has been seen on stage for over 30 years.

Singer and songwriter Yona’s album A dream where I wake up recently won the Critics’ Choice Emma and the Teosto Award. The artist is currently nominated for the Nordic Council Music Prize.

Published last year by Erika Vikman, who performs disco pop in Finnish Erika Vikman debut album has crossed the platinum limit and Singles 7300 days, Cicciolina and Table of sinners have streamed double platinum.

Redrama, who has had a career of more than 20 years, has had a solo career and has also contributed to the Ricky-Tick Big Band & Public Word, Conscious Youths and GG Caravan.

Pete Parkkonen’s career began Idolsalmost 15 years ago. He then released two albums in English, but later changed his singing language to Finnish.

Life Only Series the first season was seen in 2012. The series directors Teija Paajamaa and Arja Lehtikangas recently won the Golden Venla Gala for the second time in the Entertainment, Reality & Events series.

Nelonen belongs to the same Sanoma Group as Helsingin Sanomat.