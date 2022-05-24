Tuesday, May 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television | New Only Life Artists Released: Featuring Erika Vikman, Meiju Suvas, Yona and Tommi Läntinen

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The 13th season of Nelonen’s entertainment program will be seen in the autumn.

Only life The 13th season of the music program has been released. Television channel Nelonen says in its press release that the new season will see singers from several decades.

The artist names for the new season are Erika Vikman, Mikko Alatalo, Yona, Redrama, Pete Parkkonen, Meiju Suvas, Jyrki 69 and Tommi Läntinen.

Today, the artists will head to Hirvensalmi Satulinna for filming. The program will be seen on television next fall.

Performer card the most experienced part is Mikko Alatalo, who was already creating manserock together in the 1970s Juice Widow and Harri Rinteen and Tommi Läntinen, who has had a career of more than 40 years and released his first solo album in years.

Meiju Suvas’ first album was released in 1982. He is known for his eternal favorites Pure mua, I want you mixed Lady and the Tramp.

See also  Russia Russia's largest carmaker Avtovaz suspends operations for weeks due to component shortage - Lado and Renault company employs tens of thousands of people in Russia

Jyrki Linnankivi i.e. Jyrki 69 is the singer of the rock band The 69 Eyes, which has been seen on stage for over 30 years.

Singer and songwriter Yona’s album A dream where I wake up recently won the Critics’ Choice Emma and the Teosto Award. The artist is currently nominated for the Nordic Council Music Prize.

Published last year by Erika Vikman, who performs disco pop in Finnish Erika Vikman debut album has crossed the platinum limit and Singles 7300 days, Cicciolina and Table of sinners have streamed double platinum.

Redrama, who has had a career of more than 20 years, has had a solo career and has also contributed to the Ricky-Tick Big Band & Public Word, Conscious Youths and GG Caravan.

Pete Parkkonen’s career began Idolsalmost 15 years ago. He then released two albums in English, but later changed his singing language to Finnish.

Life Only Series the first season was seen in 2012. The series directors Teija Paajamaa and Arja Lehtikangas recently won the Golden Venla Gala for the second time in the Entertainment, Reality & Events series.

See also  Rally | Thierry Neuville leads the World Rally Championship in Sweden, Lapland and Rovanperä battle for top spots

Nelonen belongs to the same Sanoma Group as Helsingin Sanomat.

#Television #Life #Artists #Released #Featuring #Erika #Vikman #Meiju #Suvas #Yona #Tommi #Läntinen

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sentenced to pay 1,800 euros for removing a rod from the Monument to the Processionist in Cartagena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.