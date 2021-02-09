Television | Netflix wedged past Yle Areena and is now Finland’s most popular streaming service, says Danish statistics

In Finland, traditional television is viewed with extreme enthusiasm.

About Netflix has become Finland’s most popular streaming service last year. The figures are from the research company Audience Project annual report.

Netflix was viewed by 69 per cent of Finnish respondents. The U.S. streaming service rose past the former top service Yle Areena, which, according to statistics, was used by 61 percent of respondents. In 2019, both reported being seen by 62 percent of respondents.

The next largest streaming services are Youtube, Ruutu and MTV3, CMore and Viaplay. Disney +, which started last year, came in eighth, with 19 percent of respondents saying they watched it.

The popular Yle Areena is an exceptional case, as in a few countries the broadcasting services of national broadcasters can handle the services of entertainment giants.

Mightily development manager Kari Haakana write streaming statistics write In his Medium text.

Haakana points out that the report does not provide precise information on the coverage of the Audience Project survey and the representativeness of the sample.

Streaming services often do not provide accurate information on view volumes, so comparisons need to be made through surveys.

The Danish-based marketing research company Audience Project has been conducting annual surveys on the development of television and streaming viewing for four years. In addition to the Nordic countries, it focuses on the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The 2020 study was published in December and shows that the pandemic period has had a strong impact on viewing habits.

Traditional According to the Audience Project, viewing of broadcast television in Finland has increased by three per cent. The growth of traditional viewing follows here The results of Finnpanel’s TV meter survey.

In the other countries studied, linear television viewing is declining, as is belief in its future consumption.

64 per cent of Finns believe they will watch traditional broadcast television in another five years.

Audience In the project’s statistics, Finland is the only country where the use of streaming decreased. Streaming is growing rapidly in the other Nordic countries. For example, in Norway, 74 per cent of respondents had streamed within a week, while in Finland the figure was 52 per cent.

Haakana points out in his article that other recent statistics, such as Statistics Finland’s and Finnpanel’s figures, also show an increase in streaming viewing in Finland as well.