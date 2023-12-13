Television | Netflix published historical statistics, and this is what it says about the popularity of Finnish series

Karppi was the most watched Finnish TV series on Netflix in January–June 2023.

World the largest streaming service Netflix released a statistic on Tuesday, the likes of which it has never made public before.

“Since we published our weekly top 10 lists in 2021, Netflix has provided more data on people watching than any other streaming service except YouTube. Now we believe it's time to go even further”, the company in the published bulletin let's tell.

Going even further means for Netflix that from now on the company will start publishing semi-annual statistics on how many of its programs have been watched.

On Wednesday, the first report called “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report” was published, which tells the viewing numbers of more than 18,000 movies and TV series that can be seen on Netflix. According to Netflix, the statistics cover 99 percent of all its programming. Both series and movies that can be watched internationally everywhere, as well as broadcasts that can only be seen on Netflix in certain countries, are included.

Views is indicated in the table published by Netflix according to the hours spent watching each show or movie. The difference is significant for YouTube, for example, which publicly states the number of individual views of each video.

Netflix's statistical method does not allow us to know the exact number of viewings of programs, and in addition, the statistics of hours spent watching emphasizes longer programs at the expense of shorter programs.

For example, if a series consisting of ten hour-long episodes had collected a total of 10,000 views, it would be higher in the statistics than a series consisting of ten quarter-length episodes, which would have collected a total of 20,000 views.

And even though Netflix boasts about its self-imposed transparency in its press release, stories written on the subject have pointed out that its sudden decision to increase transparency is hardly a coincidence. The decision comes at the same time when the unions of screenwriters and actors in the United States have been fighting in their negotiations for streaming services to be more transparent about their viewing figures.

Until now, in addition to Netflix, other big streaming services have been very reluctant to share the exact viewing figures of their shows.

Partly the same situation is of course also in Finland. Although Finnpanel, which statistics viewership figures, also publishes so-called total TV figures, which also reveal the viewing figures for the most watched episodes of the channels' streaming services, for example Nelonen or MTV3 do not provide the exact viewing figures for all individual episodes of the streaming services. The numbers can be seen from Yle Areena.

Netflix the first statistic tells the number of views from January to June 2023. The most watched program in that period was published in March The Night Agent – the first season of the series. It has been watched a total of 812 million hours.

of The Night Agent coming after Ginny & Georgia -series' second season (665 million hours) and the Korean The Glory -series' first production season (623 million hours).

The most watched movie was by Jennifer Lopez starred The Motherwhich garnered 250 million hours of views.

As Netflix says in its announcement, the service has been publishing weekly statistics since 2021 on which programs have been the most viewed on Netflix. These statistics have been published by country, also for Finland.

When you look at the most watched programs in Finland from the years 2021–2023, you notice that, for example The Night Agent has been on the list of the most watched series for 11 weeks, but in Finland it still did not rise, for example Stranger Things, Better Call Saul or The Squid Game past.

Netflix the statistics also reveal how Finnish series have fared in the ocean of the streaming giant's offerings. Even in these figures, it must be taken into account that the figures are only from January to June 2023.

Finnish-American published in 2016 The Angry Birds Movie racked up 28 million hours of views. In addition to that, purely Finnish films have been available on Netflix, among other things Iron Sky and its sequel Iron Sky: The Coming Race. Their viewing hours remained at 200,000.

Of the Finnish TV series licensed by Netflix, the crime series turns out to be the most popular Carp. Its first season was watched by 11 million hours, the second season by five million hours, and the third season by six million hours. In total Carp has accumulated more than 20 million hours of views.

Similarly, another series of crimes Sorjonen the three production seasons have been watched on Netflix for a total of 11 million hours. In addition Sorjonen-film has been watched three million hours on the service.

Carp and Sorjonen when looking at the numbers, it's good to note that the programs have been available to watch in Finland for a long time at Yle Areena, where they were originally shown before Netflix was licensed.

Published in May 2023, hailed as the first Finnish TV series ordered directly by Netflix, The skill of Kawata guided by Dance Brothers had managed to collect a little over a million hours of viewings during this statistics period. However, it is likely that its viewing figures will clearly increase even more when the statistics for the end of 2023 are published.