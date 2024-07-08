Television | Netflix follows as Simon Cowell tries to find the new One Direction

TV|Simon Cowell believes boy bands have a better chance of success than solo artists.

8.7. 17:43

The music known as a talent scout and TV competition judge Simon Cowell wants to put together another boy band.

A Netflix documentary is being worked on the project, the British media say, among other things BBC and Independent.

Dubbed a music mogul, Cowell has had a long career as a talent scout in pop music. He has also acted as a judge in singing and talent competitions such as Idol-, Talent– and The X Factor formats.

Cowell tells the BBC that he wants to put together a boy band that will be as successful as One Direction. One Direction was born under the guidance of Cowell The X Factor program and later signed a recording contract with his Syco Music company.

The band, consisting of five young men, enjoyed international popularity, especially among teenagers in the 2010s.

The group went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Since then, its members, such as Harry Styles and Zayn Malikhave had a solo career.

Cowell’s according to the number of popular British artists in the international music market has decreased. In his opinion, a band has better chances for a breakthrough than a solo artist.

“For some reason there hasn’t been a single boy band from Britain for ten or 12 years,” he says.

“I’ve always told young people that if you get your friends together and form a band, it creates a better opportunity than releasing your own material. The market for solo artists is now blocked.”

The first auditions for the new boy band took place over the weekend in Liverpool. According to the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and the British newspaper The Independent, there were not a large number of hopefuls, but more auditions are planned later in Dublin and London.