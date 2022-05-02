Television | Netflix cancels Meghan Markle’s animation series as streaming giant struggles with dropped subscriber numbers

Netflix is ​​canceling several programs, but will continue production on a documentary series about a sporting event set up by Prince Harry.

Netflix the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Marklen adventure animation series Pearl with the aim of reducing costs. He tells about it including the BBC.

The streaming company said in its interim report published in April that its number of subscribers fell for the first time in more than ten years. The company forecasts that its number of subscribers will continue to decline.

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter from the previous quarter. The closure of the service in Russia reduced subscribers by 700,000.

Meghan Markle and his wife Prince Harry entered into an agreement with Netflix after they left the British court. Marklen and Prince Harry’s production company Archewell Productions Pearlseries would have told of a 12-year-old girl inspired by historical female characters.

Pearlin in addition, Netflix said it is canceling children’s animation series Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses.

Instead, Netflix plans to continue with several productions by Archewell Productions, including a series of documentaries Heart of Invictus. The series follows athletes competing in the Invictus Games for Injured Soldiers, founded and long-time protector Prince Harry.