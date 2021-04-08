Television | Netflix acquired the documentary series filmed over 21 years from Kanye West

According to Billboard, the series will hit Netflix later this year.

Netflix has purchased the documentary series American rapper and producer From Kanye West. An as-yet-unnamed documentary series spans more than two decades of West’s life, they say Billboard than Variety.

The series features footage from 21 years and covers West’s previous career in music and business, his presidential campaign in 2020 and his mother. Donda Westin death in 2007, media reports.

To what extent the series deals with West’s divorce Kim from Kardashian, it is not known.

Series have done Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, who once began co-directing West’s debut single Through the Wire (2003) with music video.

