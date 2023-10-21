Television | My life’s song combines music and memories, and is hugely popular: Why does favorite music matter so much?

Judging by everything, digging into your own and other people’s soul music is important, as is sharing memories.

How American singer-songwriter by Don McLean single from the early 1970s joins Nopolan to the sisters’ book Risto Räppäää and the fake Vincent? At least young age, misunderstanding and misheard words are involved.

Don McLean’s “Vincent” was a single from American Pie (1971).

The whole story came out last week The song of my life -in the episode of the program where Tiina Nopola was one of the guests. He had McLean with him Vincent-single. Of course, the fun and vividly told memory was also accompanied by longing, because the older of the writer sisters, Blue Nopolapassed away in 2021.

Saturday night The song of my life program stylishly combines favorite music, memories and storytelling. And it is by no means the only one of its kind. From the television and radio side, many similar ones come to mind: Finland Love, The summer of my life, The soundtrack of my life, I won’t give up on these records – just to name a few. And the phenomenon is not only popular with Finns: for example, the BBC’s radio program from 1942 is based on the same idea Desert Island Discs.

Judging by everything, digging into your own and other people’s soul music is important, as is sharing memories. The song of my life enjoys a reputation as a show that is easy to get guests on. Who wouldn’t want to tell others about their favorite songs and the memories associated with them.

“ Listening to music activates several areas in the brain’s temporal, frontal and temporal lobes, as well as in the basal ganglia and cerebellum.

But what actually happens in the brain when a person hears his favorite music?

Assistant professor of neuropsychology at the University of Helsinki Teppo Särkämö open the matter with pleasure. In his research, he has focused on, among other things, the psychological and neural mechanisms of musical language and music, as well as the effects of music hobbies and music-based rehabilitation methods.

According to Särkämö, brain imaging research has shown that listening to music activates several areas in the temporal, frontal and occipital lobes of the brain, as well as in the basal ganglia and cerebellum, which are related to the perception of auditory information, analyzing the structure of music, attention and working memory, language functions and rhythm and motor skills.

And when it comes to your own favorite music, in addition to all this, a positive emotional experience, i.e. pleasure, and autobiographical memories related to the song also arise. They are processed in deep limbic brain areas, Särkämö explains.

That’s what memories are My life in song and in other similar programs in an important part. The idea is that guests who are known from the public or from its leeches bring with them songs that are related to their past, and when talking about the song, they reveal something intimate about themselves. At the same time, of course, they put their music taste up for the rest of us to judge.

The most interesting for example My life in song are stories and memoirs, the telling of which electrifies the atmosphere. The audience can also recognize situations where a piece of music powerfully revives memories or even emotional states from years ago.

What is the power of music as a trigger of memories based on?

To an emotional experience, says Teppo Särkämö.

In the brain, the emotional experience of music often arises immediately, automatically and partly unconsciously, and it has an important role as a trigger for memories: the feeling helps to restore the memory.

“The connection between the emotions and memories evoked by music is strong, and it is related to the reciprocal connections between the brain’s limbic system and the episodic memory system,” explains Särkämö. “When listening to a song, it can evoke an emotion, and when the song is recognized as familiar, the activation in the dopamine-based reward system formed by the limbic areas also increases.”

How about those stories. Memories are told as stories, which at the same time act as numbers in the stages of a person’s life. It seems that certain music is often related to a certain stage of life or an event in life.

Särkämö says that studies have shown that the autobiographical memories evoked by musical pieces are especially related to the years of childhood and youth and things that were done with the songs at the time, such as singing or dancing, and they are strongly connected to the emotional experience of the song.

“I would say that we don’t so much consciously organize life with the help of music, but that music is often involved in experiences that evoke strong emotional memories and that take place at important stages of life in terms of the development of one’s own identity.”

Returning to these experiences later in life when listening to songs helps to go through experiences and lived life and to strengthen identity. That’s why the songs in my life matter.

