Television | Munkkivuori series creator Jani Volanen left the second season, this is how Elisa Viihde explains the shortening of the episodes

TV|According to Elisa Viihti’s director of content, the episodes of the series’ first production season were exceptional in length.

Elisa Entertainment justifies the awardee Munkkivuori-series’ reduced budget with the shortened duration of the episodes of the second production season.

Series creator Jani Volanen told on Friday for HS that he dropped out of directing the series due to a changed production plan. Volanen, who directed the first season, had written a script for the second season of the same length as the first season, which lasted ten episodes.

Elisa Viihti’s content director Ani Korpelan according to the series’ first production season, the episodes were exceptional in length.

The first season had ten episodes that are about an hour long. The second season has eight episodes, and they are 45 minutes long.

“It is customary to think about the duration of series between different seasons. Munkkivuoren the first season is a masterpiece and unusual in duration. The second season was wanted to be permanently closer to a more conventional entity. This shorter duration has an impact on the overall budget need,” says Korpela.

In the year The series, published in 2022, won several Venla awards and was praised by critics.

Since the second season is more concise, the script had to be shortened.

Jani Volanen was no longer involved in the short-term work.

“We agreed that I don’t want to know what will be removed from the series. I am in no way involved in the process. I don’t even know who is acting there, apart from a few acquaintances. I said that the new director can decide,” said Volanen in an interview with HS.

He works as a director in the second season Saara Saarela. Volanen also believes that the budget for the second season may well be enough for a high-quality result, when there are fewer episodes and they are shorter.

Still, Volanen says that when he heard about the new budget, he “didn’t even play with the idea of ​​directing it”.

Munkkivuoren the international distributor of the first season, Keshet International, is no longer involved in the second season.

The support of Business Finland, which supports co-productions, on the other hand, requires a foreign financier.

According to Elisa Viihti’s content director Korpela, it is important that Business Finland’s support remains predictable. Series and investments in them are made over long periods of time, and it is important that the industry is able to communicate to international partners that funding is available.

“This way they can commit to productions made in Finland,” he says.

Korpela also sees a positive side in the matter:

“With the duration of Napakamma, the series can be made without international funding, and the rights to the series remain in Finland. We believe that it is good that we have expertise in international sales in Finland as well.”

Rabbit Films, which produces the series, will launch the series under the name Into the Dark and handle its international distribution itself. CEO of Rabbit Films Olli Suominen according to the new season, the more compact format may help in international success.

Korpelan according to TV series production is not in as serious a state as is often claimed. He reminds that the industry has been growing for years, and there are more than ten series every year.

Elisa Viihtee alone will release six original series during the year.

“Yes, there is money in circulation, even if the drastic growth of the years does not continue. Sometimes there are backwaters as well,” he says.