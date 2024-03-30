Television | MTV3 channel teletext will close next week

The update of the contents of the text channel will end already at the end of March.

MTV3 channel text TV, i.e. the text channel, will close after Thursday of next week. Tells about it MTV news.

Maintained MTV's text channel until 2014 Rapido Media has bought the contents of the text channel from MTV, excluding consumer services.

MTV news told last October that as part of the change negotiations, MTV has decided to give up content production for the text channel and radio news by spring.