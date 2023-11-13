Television | MTV News: Jarkko Niemi suspends the Dancing with the Stars competition

According to MTV, Jarkko Niemi will miss the competition due to health reasons.

Actor Jarkko Niemi has decided to discontinue Dancing with the Stars – competition, says MTV News.

Niemi has participated in MTV’s popular dance competition this fall and survived his match Kia Lehmuskoski with in the race to the very last meters. The couple was selected on Sunday’s Disney-themed broadcast for this season’s semifinals along with three other couples.

In addition to Nieme and Lehmuskoski, a car athlete made it to the semifinals from Sunday’s broadcast Emma Kimiläinen and his partner Matti Puroa fitness athlete Pernilla Böckerman and Anssi Heikkilä and a snowboarder Matti Suur-Hamari and Katri Riihilahti.

In Sunday’s episode, Niemi and Lehmuskoski got the lowest judges’ points, but in the end, based on the audience’s votes, the musician had to go home Yes and Valtteri Palin.

MTV News with Nieme’s withdrawal, however, Yeboyah will return to the race with his partner.

MTV News according to Niemi will miss the race due to health reasons. The doctor had prescribed him a one-week exercise ban.

Niemi had previously had the flu, and therefore had not been able to train in the normal way. On Sunday’s broadcast, the actor’s condition worsened again.

Dancing with the Stars – according to the rules of the program, contestants are allowed to skip one episode before the semi-finals, but this is no longer possible during the semi-final stage. That’s why the race between Niemen and Lehmuskoski ended before its time.

“At the moment, I’m not allowed to do anything where I’m out of breath. Yesterday I was out of breath even on the stairs,” Niemi commented to MTV Uutis.