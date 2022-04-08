Television | More scores of real-life scammers are now being published than ever before – the most confusing of these is Bad Vegan, where a successful vegan entrepreneur slams into an almost incredible trap

Streaming services have found scam series addictive, no wonder.

Streaming services are now publishing stories of real-life scammers perhaps more frequently than ever before.

This year alone, documentaries have been released on Netflix In the footsteps of a Tinder cheater (The Tinder Swindler) and Master of cheating (The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman) and a popular fiction series Inventing Annawho tells the story of a “fake heiress” in New York Anna from Delvey or Anna from Sorokin.

Disney + will be on view on April 20 from Silicon Valley Blood Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes narrative series The Dropout, and Yle Areena’s dock festival are currently featuring two scam stories: Belle Gibson an Australian telling about cancer lies Bad Influencer and Norwegian Waleed Ahmedin technology scam Trust Me.

Of all however, the most confusing of the scam stories is the documentary series released on Netflix in March Bad Vegan: A doomed star.

In other cases, when the deception of scammers has been somehow understandable and humane, Bad Vegan the story feels unreal, as if followed by a thriller or a sci-fi movie. Can’t anyone believe that someone can make people and dogs immortal?

However, that was the case Sarma to Melngailisa successful New York chef and vegan restaurant entrepreneur.

Supervisor Chris Smith has previously made, among other things, a documentary series about another type of scam, the catastrophic Fyre Festival. Bad Vegan bites into a case that rocked the United States about Melngailis and his wife Anthony of Strangis.

Numerous contrasts make the story delicious. Sarma Melngailis, a successful chef, chef and advocate for healthy, raw vegan food, runs the trendy, celebrity-friendly raw food restaurant Pure Food and Win in New York City. The career is on the rise.

In 2011, after a difficult breakup, he explores the internet Shane Fox to a man named Twitter who is acting as an actor on Twitter Alec Baldwinin with. After a few months, Melngailis and Fox meet and start dating. For those close to them, the relationship seemed strange and distant at first, not a “normal relationship”.

Fox concealed his background and profession. The computer wallpaper looked like the CIA logo, and he hinted he was working with covert, even dangerous, operations. On the wrist was a Rolex, a car between Bentley.

“I’m doing my job so that Teicans can sleep in peace,” Melngailis recalls in the documentary series that the man initially said. Melngailis found the man mysterious in a superhero-like way, others thought he was suspicious.

Fox quickly began asking Melngailis for money. It was about “life and death”.

Melngailis, who his sister also describes in the series as a generous man, did the work on command. The amounts initially ranged between six thousand and ten thousand dollars.

The restaurant workers quickly found out that Fox’s real name was Anthony Strangis. The arrest picture found on the internet caused Melngailis to withdraw from the man, but only for a moment. Strangis explained that different identities are part of his job.

Pattern goes carefully confused when Strangis forges that he could make the successful but badly indebted Melngailis and his beloved Leon dog immortal. Such is Strangis already: he is not only a secret agent but even immortal.

In order to achieve the same “status,” Melngailis has to survive “tests,” which included, as always in cheating stories, giving large sums of money. Everything was linked to a secret society called Strangis The Family. After all, this is not about killing people but Charles Mansonin in the cult of the same name in the 1960s and 1970s.

If Melngailis passed the “test,” he and the Leon dog would reach a “new level of existence” where they could live forever. Money and modern reality in general didn’t matter because “everything would return to utopia,” as Melngailis recalls in the documentary series. Worrying about money would be irrelevant.

It is clearthat Sarma Melngailis, an admired and successful entrepreneur by many, is no stupid person. The documentary series briefly reflects on his youth and goes through the slow manipulation that eventually led to Melngailis and Strangis ’getaway across the United States. Strangis had caused Melngailis to steal money from his employees and investors for $ 2 million.

The couple finally got caught up in 2016 when they placed an order with a credit card for a Dominos pizza place. This is what the American media was about to juice: a vegan advocate of eating regular pizza!

In reality, the pizza was for Strangis. It’s also worth asking what matters here with one pizza.

Both Melngailis and Starngis were sentenced to prison for their fraud. Melngailis spent four months in Rikers Island Prison, Strangis one year.

Streaming services have found the series of scammers addictive, and no wonder. It is fascinating to follow the unfolding of a scam that goes to extremes. At least until there is a thunderstorm.

Dramatically, all the elements of a traditional narrative can be found in a series of scammers: there is the evil one, or the deceiver, and the victim, that is, the deceiver. First everything is fine, then the cloud castle collapses. There’s always a clear lesson in the stories as well: be careful what you believe, the “too good to be true” cliché is often true.

Unlike true crime, which tells the story of serial killers, scam series are often not even the most sensitive viewers.

The cheat stories, in all their nonsense, also have something out of the ordinary. Who wouldn’t have ever cheated or told white lies a little for their own benefit? Whether it’s a slightly top-rated language proficiency in your resume or a social media profile where you want to look more interesting than it is.

And vice versa than Bad Vegan Anthony Strangis, the scammer doesn’t always look just bad. Inventing Anna series from Anna Sorokin and The Dropoutin Elizabeth Holmes has become a cult-like character with a dedicated fan base.

Holmes is currently convicted of fraud going on movieand Sorokin, who was deported from the United States after his imprisonment, is working on a series of documentaries about his life intended to explore his “new phase”do not dig past crimes.

Somewhat perverted, Holmes and Delvey have come feminist girlboss anti-heroes for their fans in a world where, according to the so-called Hustler culture, financial fraud has been reserved mainly for men. The scam craze has also raised ethical questions: how right is it that convicted scammers benefit in part from the visibility they receive?

Perhaps the popularity of scam stories is also explained by the fact that the start-up and business culture on the surface, which belongs to a few, is essentially about imaginative and good stories. Fake it till you make it that is, present until you succeed.

