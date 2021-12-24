Television | Mikko Leppilammi became one of Finland’s most popular TV presenters, but at the same time fear and bitterness grew – that’s why he made a change of direction

Actor Mikko Leppilampi is one of Finland’s best-known TV presenters, although it was never his goal. Leppilampi, who left Dancing with the Stars, now wants to focus on acting.

“En wanted to go do telemarketing because I knew it would affect my career as an artist, ”actor Mikko Leppilampi, 43, says.

Nevertheless, in 2010, he agreed to jump on MTV3 Dancing with the Stars as the second presenter of the program.