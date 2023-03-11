Television | Melodifestivalen is a huge show in which artists known from previous years play an important role

This year’s favorite of Sweden’s Eurovision qualifiers is Loreen, who won the final in 2012.

Over here at this time of year, it has been customary to say that Sweden is the early favorite for the Eurovision Song Contest. You can say that even before the Swedes have chosen their representatives on Saturday night in the Melodifestivalen final.

Since 2002, Melodifestivalen has been an event lasting several weeks, where preliminary rounds are held in large ice rinks across Sweden and televised live.

In Finland, the qualifiers and finals of Melodifestivalen, better known Melodi, have been shown on TV for several years. Although Finland’s UMK has grown in popularity, and this year even in the Swedish media it has been raised Wrapper Cha Cha Cha As the early favorites of the Eurovision Song Contest, Melodifestivalen has spread to the Swedish entertainment and music industry in a way that Finland still has a long way to go.

Mellon the importance can be seen from the participants, who have already experienced several years of qualifying rounds. Seven of this year’s 12 finalists have participated in the competition at least once. To Mariette this year’s Mello is already Fifth and Jon to Henrik Fjällgren fourth.

There are also three artists in Sweden who have won the entire Eurovision final and later returned to Mello to apply for a new representation. Carola Häggkvist won in 1991 and got to represent Sweden again in the Athens final in 2006, when Lordi won. Charlotte Perrelli was the winner in 1999 and made it through again in 2008.

This year, Melodifestivalen’s biggest favorite is Loreenwho won the entire race in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to Finns, it is rather unlikely that Lordi would want to try his luck at UMK again.

In Finland, UMK has gradually gained a position as a competition that produces new hits for radio and streaming and introduces new artists to concert audiences. Although there has always been an artist with a long career in the competition, yes by Erika Vikman, Bessin and now artists like Käärijä are UMK’s most important discoveries.

Melodifestivalen is more of a self-sustaining institution, which the Swedish public broadcasting company Sveriges Radio keeps on airing even after the spring season.

When the Eurovision final is over and the summer holidays begin, the most popular show starts playing on TV Allsång på Skansen – program, which is also seen live in Finland. In it, fresh and familiar Mello artists from previous years have a strong visibility. Until last summer, he served as the host of the program Sanna Nielsenwho participated in Mello six times until he won in 2014 and finished third in the final in Copenhagen.

He will start as the program’s new presenter in July Pernilla Wahlgren. He has participated in Melodifestivalen for five years.

Melodifestivalen 2023, TV1 at 22:15. Live broadcast on the svtplay.se service at 21:00 Finnish time.

The story was corrected on March 11, at 2:38 p.m.: The story incorrectly stated that Sanna Nielsen would have finished second in the Eurovision final in Copenhagen. Nielsen finished third.