We had missed Matthieu Longatte in the beginning of the summer season. We have been barely deconfined when a urgent urge to snigger took maintain of us, however his spectacle State of the beggars, like so many others, being deprogrammed, we needed to wait. Till final week, the place we met in a bistro at 20 e district of Paris. As soon as away from the ever-present CNews’ tv spouting eardrums, we approached his new manufacturing, Narvalo, a collection of brief codecs which landed this Monday on Canal Plus, but additionally of the illustration of the suburbs on tv, of the artistic course of, of the actors… All with an outspokenness that blows a welcome breeze of freshness.

The leitmotif of Narvalo, displayed in the beginning of every episode, “Impressed by actual galleys”, Does it seek advice from a private expertise or to issues heard?

Matthieu Longatte These are tales which have occurred to me, or to pals of mine. I believe there’s 85% true on this collection. There is only one relatively explicit episode, that of the woman who seduces a person within the night (“Virtually princess” – Editor’s word), I heard it from the mouths of 4 completely different individuals who informed me “It occurred to my cousin”. As I initially needed to do a collection on city legends, I saved it. After which I noticed that perhaps the tales of our lives had the narrative density to write down them straight down. There are exaggerations, clusters of tales, however for probably the most half we now have lived them: the night that slips (“Zbeul”), the man who rides with no license (“And there, paf management”), the one who’s rechop out of custody with hash (“It smells of perquise”) …

Actual narwhals. However, by the way in which, what’s a narwhal?

Matthieu Longatte It is a phrase that comes from the gypsy group. Within the Paris area, it was primarily concentrated round Montreuil after which it began to shine. It has been modern all over the place within the suburbs for 4 or 5 years. At house (the Yvelines – Editor’s word) we’d have stated “schlague”, however with out the reference to medication. Cassos, individuals who don’t ask questions, to whom there are all the time difficulties and who immediately all the time have one thing to inform.

Was the suburb a pure setting for you since you grew up there? Nevertheless it might have been elsewhere, the purpose is pretty common.

Matthieu Longatte Precisely. Moreover, this isn’t a collection on the suburbs: 9 tenths of the episodes will be screened in a rural atmosphere. Issues with the license, alcohol, marriage issues, they’re all over the place. However I’ve a robust relationship with actuality, I attempt to speak about what I do know, in contrast to lots of people who will cope with the suburbs with out ever going there. I haven’t got the talents to do a collection on Parisian social occasions, if I selected to do a collection on this atmosphere, I’ll spend six months there …

All the identical, it provides a distinct picture than most fictions, which take the suburbs as a body with out coping with the suburbs. We see probably the most detrimental sides, not what will be …

Matthieu Longatte … joyful. I solely know folks proud to have grown up within the suburbs, not traumatized. That joyful folks, total. By making them seem on display, I needed to make their firm enviable. Me, it’s within the suburbs the place I’ve probably the most reference factors in the way in which folks speak and work together. Now we have this relationship to language, to relatively unbelievable storytelling. After which we now have time to fill … When you have a superb story, however you do not know the right way to inform it, we can’t allow you to go to the top, somebody will steal your phrase earlier than the top. I discover that we now have a singularity within the language, the way in which through which it’s deployed, the musicality, and it was by no means put ahead.

You additionally needed to make clear the social melting pot that’s the suburb, removed from clichés.

Matthieu Longatte Sure, normally you solely see pavilions or towers. It isn’t that tight in actuality. The identical goes for the populations: with the varsity of the Republic, we meet collectively on the school, we combine in evenings …

You stated it’s important to “Furnish”, as if we have been bored.

Matthieu Longatte When you’ve an hour between every bus, you do not go house, you await the following one. And we speak. Amongst narwhals, wankers, those that prefer to confront the surface world, with life, there’s a relationship to boredom, to the passage of time. In winter we search for shelter, at a pal’s home or within the automotive of the primary one who has the allow, in summer season we squat the bench… We do not have the cash to exit, to go to Paris, we now have nothing to do, and 7 afternoons every week to finish. Other than chatting, smoking, consuming and laughing …

We additionally discover in Narvalo a “Longatte leg”, a social concern that was current from Hey Unhappiness, even when it isn’t the primary characteristic put ahead. Was it needed?

Matthieu Longatte It seems a bit like State of beggar, the present through which I inform anecdotes which have occurred to me or to pals, and which permits me to speak in regards to the state of France. Initially, with Narvalo, I needed to do one thing by no means political, but it surely’s pathological… Anyway, from the second you set a practical framework, actuality prevails. For instance in “Et là, paf management”, it is the true story. Going to see my pal in court docket, who was handcuffed and in instant look, I used to be sitting within the viewers subsequent to a pedophile. He was free and his viewers set for months later, he left free! It had traumatized me. For me it was necessary that this touch upon the differentiated remedy of younger suburbanites appeared within the collection.

This second is paradoxical: the spectacle State of the beggars is at a standstill, and it is with a collection shot months in the past that you just come again …

Matthieu Longatte We shot it earlier than the pandemic. However I do not fear about not being on stage, mainly I choose to do nothing. I do not know if it is being an actual artist, however I do artwork after I miss boredom. Anyway, I do not trouble with a profession plan. What pursuits me are the phrases, my pals the phrases. I’ll all the time discover an outlet on stage, on TV, within the cinema… I’m fairly optimistic, if I can not on this manner, I’ll make the track…

Are you saying an album to me?

Matthew Longatte Sure… no… We work on it however not straight away.

You have been speaking about boredom earlier. The interval of confinement was superb for work.

Matthieu Longatte Confinement is among the finest occasions of my life, I did not screw up! Nothing written, not a line.

Even for a season 2 of Narvalo ? Guess you have racked up sufficient tales …

Matthieu Longatte I’ve loads of them, however I do not know if I’ll need to. It is plenty of work, I believe. I do know that feels like ingratitude, given the life I’ve, however being a director is plenty of work. I choose to make jokes.

What’s holding you again is accountability? Handle technical groups, actors?

Matthieu Longatte That is particularly when it comes to working hours. I misplaced 10 kilos in the course of the mission, I had plaques on my abdomen… I am not used to working like that, no kidding! It’s particularly the preparation, the enhancing that take time, greater than the taking pictures. Ultimately, it is three or 4 months of your 12 months.

Since we method the taking pictures, the actors with whom you labored, these are the conferences, the folks that you just took on the mission?

Matthieu Longatte I knew plenty of them from my profession in unbiased cinema (he performed particularly in Donoma, Louis-Delluc Prize 2011), the place I met some nuggets of actors like Sekouba Doucouré (Moussa in “Who desires pécho?”), actors that I discover unbelievable and that no one places ahead. We should always solely see them on display. I am hardly exaggerating… We should always particularly combine the younger actors and the established ones that we do not see sufficient. For me, a man like Slimane Dazi (M. Bezoud, in “Zbeul”) is among the finest French actors: that Jim Jarmusch performs him and that we do not see him on a display in France, it kills me!

It’s true that there are actual presences of actors.

Matthieu Longatte I additionally went on the lookout for actors from the true world, in associations equivalent to 1000 Faces, the place there are beasts of actors. It was actually a mixture of folks I knew and other people I used to be introduced again to casting – whereas I discover it a dumb train, the casting administrators made a giant deal. I am tremendous proud of the 40 actors who play in Narvalo.For some, it was the primary time on an actual set. However even when all are getting out of hand, that they do not want me, I used to be joyful to deliver them collectively. After which I don’t distinguish between amateurs and professionals: 90% of the actors I see on TV look to me as amateurs although they’re supposedly professionals… It is like in boxing: if the novice kicks the professional, he is the most effective. I’m too pleased with my actors!