Television | Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died

Zonfrillo died on the same day that the opening episode of the latest season of Masterchef Australia was due to air.

Prize chef and judge on Masterchef Australia Jock Zonfrillo died suddenly at the age of 46. Zonfrillo died on Sunday.

They talk about it, among other things The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Network 10 confirmed Zonfrillo’s death. The channel was scheduled to show the opening episode of the new season of Masterchef Australia on Sunday.

“Jock’s charisma, devilish sense of humor, generosity, passion and love for food and his own family cannot be measured. He will be missed,” the channel said in its announcement.

The channel announced that it will not show the new season according to the planned schedule.

Of Scottish origin Zonfrillo worked in top restaurants around the world before opening his own restaurant in Adelaide, Australia in 2013.