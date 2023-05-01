Monday, May 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television | Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Television | Masterchef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo has died

Zonfrillo died on the same day that the opening episode of the latest season of Masterchef Australia was due to air.

Prize chef and judge on Masterchef Australia Jock Zonfrillo died suddenly at the age of 46. Zonfrillo died on Sunday.

They talk about it, among other things The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Network 10 confirmed Zonfrillo’s death. The channel was scheduled to show the opening episode of the new season of Masterchef Australia on Sunday.

“Jock’s charisma, devilish sense of humor, generosity, passion and love for food and his own family cannot be measured. He will be missed,” the channel said in its announcement.

The channel announced that it will not show the new season according to the planned schedule.

Of Scottish origin Zonfrillo worked in top restaurants around the world before opening his own restaurant in Adelaide, Australia in 2013.

#Television #Masterchef #Australia #judge #Jock #Zonfrillo #died

See also  Cold case team: Sedar (13) was a casual and innocent victim of rip deal
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Francisco Garduño is linked to the process; continues as head of Migration and free

Francisco Garduño is linked to the process; continues as head of Migration and free

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result