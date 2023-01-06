Television | Mary McCartney’s documentary shows that Abbey Road studio was more than just the Beatles’ home

of London St John’s Wood is probably home to the world’s most famous pedestrian crossing. It crosses Abbey Road at the head of the street, and a few dozen meters from the pedestrian crossing is probably the most famous recording studio in the world.

The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover.

The reputation of the Abbey Road studio was created by The Beatles, who recorded the majority of their production there. Suojatie became famous after its completion in 1969 Abbey Road -from the album cover, where the band members are marching across the street along the crosswalk.

Now a photographer and documentary director Mary McCartney has turned the Abbey Road studio into a documentary film If These Walls Could Sing.

In the year Born in 1969, Mary McCartney went to the studio for the first time before she could walk, because her father Paul McCartney did his work there as the Beatles’ bassist, singer and songwriter.

After the Beatles broke up, Paul McCartney continued recording in the same place as his wife by Linda McCartney and with his new band Wings.

“We lived quite close when mom and dad were there recording with Wings. I went to the studio when they had a break or a lunch hour, or I stopped there when I came home from school,” says Mary McCartney in a video interview.

“In the lobby of the studio there were photographs of the artists who worked there, and gradually I began to understand why people were so interested in that place.”

Photographer and documentary director Mary McCartney at the Abbey Road studio.

His believes that the studio’s reputation is undoubtedly due to the Beatles, in particular Abbey Road because of the album. The studio that started its operations in 1931 was called EMI Recording Studios, and the name was changed to Abbey Road only in 1975.

“It was safe for the Beatles to work in the studio and they were looked after,” says McCartney.

If These Walls Could Sing describes how the Beatles’ role in the studio changed. In the first recordings, they kindly played the producer by George Martin according to a tight schedule, but with their success their ambitions grew, and the band began to use the recording studio as an instrument and try things that had not been done in the studio before.

“The sound engineers didn’t know how long they had to work, but they didn’t complain because they were involved in making the best music.”

Artists the change in role was also visible over time in Abbey Road’s use of space. Originally, the observatory was smaller because there was less technology, but also because the observatory didn’t need other people besides the recorder and the producer. Later, space was needed for new, larger sound desks, but also for artists whose creative work continued in the mixing phase.

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr remember the Beatles’ days in the documentary, but Mary McCartney also wanted to highlight other big names of British rock, whose careers Abbey Road was connected to before they were famous.

Elton John and Led Zeppelin’s guitarist Jimmy Page worked as young linemen at the studio in large productions. Elton John played the piano on, among other things, The Hollies’ classic He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brotherand Jimmy Page called by Shirley Bassey James Bond in the paragraph Goldfinger.

“That time influenced the kind of artists they became,” says McCartney.

Abbey Road -studio was originally founded for classical music recordings. Pop music came into the house at the end of the 1950s, when there was no longer enough work from the classical side. Cliff Richard’sthe boom started by the Shadows, the Beatles and Pink Floyd lasted until the end of the 1970s, when the studio’s popularity began to decline.

Sir Cliff Richard is also involved in the documentary.

They became saviors by George Lucas and by Steven Spielberg film productions, because the composer John Williams wanted to record Hunters of the lost treasure and Star Wars -film music in Abbey Road’s big number one studio.

In If These Walls Could Sing highlighting how the studio’s reputation has tuned new generations of artists to the best of Oasis’s bickering Gallagher’s up to the brothers.

He also used to record at the Abbey Road studio Juice Leskinen. In this case, the magic dust stuck to the walls of the studio did not work, because in 1982, with the band Grand Slam, Civilization remained an uneven interim job in Leskinen’s career.

Although Abbey Road’s reputation is heavily dependent on nostalgia, so Mary McCartney wanted to show in the documentary that new music is also made in the studio. Abbey Road is still in heavy use, and fitting filming and interviews into the studio’s schedule was a chore.

The new generation is represented in the documentary by a soul singer Celestewhich was the most praised newcomers of 2021 in Britain.

“I wanted to end the film so that the viewer wouldn’t think that the studio’s time was over. I found Celeste who is a true artist and speaks beautifully about the meaning of the place. His performance at the end of the documentary ties everything together and describes the heart and soul of the studio.”

If These Walls Could Sing, Disney+.