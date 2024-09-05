Television | Maria Sid won the best actress award in Sweden

TV|Maria Sid won the best actress award for her performance in the series Smärtpunkten.

Actor Maria Sid has won the Swedish actress of the year award at the Kristallen gala. They talk about it, among other things Hufvudstadsbladet (HBL) and SVT.

The gala annually awards the best Swedish television programs and their creators.

Sid was awarded on Thursday for his role performance Pain point (Finnish: Kipupiste) drama series. The character played by Sid, Father Stenbergis a Finnish-Swedish theater producer.

A scene from SVT’s Kipupiste television series.

In his speech, Sid thanked the producers of the series, the director Sanna Lenkeni and his co-actors, HBL says. The series was also chosen as the year’s best drama series at the gala.

The series is based on true events that shocked Sweden, called the Malexander murders.