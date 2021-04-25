Television | Maikkarink’s program archives begin to open: The new Owl program looks at and remembers the treasures of previous years

Yle and MTV make their old programs available to the public but on different principles.

Archives on the shelves lies thousands and thousands of hours of domestic TV history. In the new Owl owlthe program digs up a bit of MTV’s caches. The five-part series features excerpts from evergreens and even more unknown archive treasures commented on by various celebrity guests.

Among the programs under consideration are, among others Saturday dances, Far Out mixed Idolsin first season. Fiction, on the other hand, is represented by classics such as Gentlemen, The time of the rose and Clean white sheets. In addition, the MTV service will have individual episodes of old programs.

Yle and various copyright organizations entered into an agreement in 2016 that has made it possible to bring at least five-year-old domestic drama programs produced by Yle into the Arena. Since then, they have been published diligently every month.

Is MTV now following Yle’s footsteps?

“We publish the gems of the archives on a case-by-case basis,” says MTV’s Drama Manager Jani Hartikainen. “But we don’t have a ready-made plan for what and on what schedule. The last time we brought C Moree old Maria Kallio series and Click me! series. I believe that the Owl with this the number of re-requests increases.

Hartikainen says that MTV brings old programs to different platforms based on what is believed to be of interest to viewers. For the sake of curiosity alone, nothing is presented.

“Some of the material is also missing or in such poor condition that it cannot be presented.”

Publish The situation is slightly different for Yle, which represents the service. The arena is welcome primarily published drama programs desired by the general public for both viewing and listening. But there are also a lot of rarities among them.

“We also aim to offer programs that would not otherwise come to the fore,” says Yle Arena’s Maija Hupli. “The anniversaries of well-known authors and the state of society also affect what is published.”

For example, in April, a series located at the reception center was brought to the Arena Exception. The program, which premiered in 2007, was much hoped for, but it also overlaps with the current reality for its name.

In the past For decades, MTV and Yle both released a wealth of their own drama productions. The general public may no longer remember which channel a program came from. That is why Yele is also given hopes for the programs that were once presented at Maikkari.

“Pure white sheets, Rose time and Neighboring suburb a lot is hoped for, ”Hupli says.

Owl Owl, MTV3 at 8 p.m. Exception, Yle Areena.