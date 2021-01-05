Television | Louis Theroux is known for his ability to make people open up in front of the camera, but he too became a pedophile cheated by a favorite presenter

Two a blond, blue-eyed girl sings on stage. The sun is shining and the audience is encouraging.

At the end of the song, the audience pulls their hands straight up the diagonal, a Nazi salute.

The scene is a British journalist Louis Theroux’n documentary Theroux and neo-Nazis from 2003, where Theroux interviewed 11-year-old singers from the neo-Nazi duo Prussian Blue, among others Lynx Vaughan Gaedea and Lamb Lennon Gaedea. As well as the band’s founder, the mother of twin girls April Gaedea.