No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television | Louis Theroux is known for his ability to make people open up in front of the camera, but he too became a pedophile cheated by a favorite presenter

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 5, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Two a blond, blue-eyed girl sings on stage. The sun is shining and the audience is encouraging.

At the end of the song, the audience pulls their hands straight up the diagonal, a Nazi salute.

The scene is a British journalist Louis Theroux’n documentary Theroux and neo-Nazis from 2003, where Theroux interviewed 11-year-old singers from the neo-Nazi duo Prussian Blue, among others Lynx Vaughan Gaedea and Lamb Lennon Gaedea. As well as the band’s founder, the mother of twin girls April Gaedea.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Barcelona and Espanyol already played at the Camp Nou half a century ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.