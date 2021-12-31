Television | Lotta Emanuelsson, who describes the New Year’s Strauss concert, belongs to a small profession

The concerts of the Radio Symphony Orchestra have been performed by Lotta Emanuelsson for about ten years. “Narration should never be in the foreground,” he says.

New Year’s Day A concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Hall at the Golden Hall of Friends of Music will once again start at TV1 at 12.30. In Finland, the concert broadcast is described Lotta Emanuelsson, which in 2019 inherited the task from those who took care of it for decades From Antero Karttunen.

Emanuelsson is a pianist by training and has worked at Yle as a journalist for several years. Emanuelsson has been recording the concerts of the Radio Symphony Orchestra for about ten years.

“As I prepare for a normal concert report, I get to know the works, listen to rehearsals, and meet a conductor or soloist,” he says.

Vienna however, the concert of the Philharmonic is in many ways an exceptional narrative. Emanuelsson will receive a manuscript from Vienna in advance showing how long the spikes will be and where there is room for them. “Usually the concerts would go according to how the concert is progressing and how much applause for the songs.”

In the concert of the Vienna Philharmonic, the spaces between the songs are very tight.

“I don’t know if it’s because it’s their habit or because there are several short songs in the concert that may be only 20 seconds apart,” Emanuelsson ponders.

“There is no applause in Vienna either.”

Certain traditions must also be taken into account in the description. “It may not be clear to the Finnish viewer what is a French polka and what is a gallop, and therefore the terms need to be explained a bit.”

Self in making the report, Emanuelsson only needs a glass of water to take with him. The two-and-a-half-hour broadcast, he says, is going to be tremendously fast.

The narrator’s attention must not be diminished in a close concert. The music should not be listened to too much, because the narrator, for example, should not be moved. “That’s why I like attending general training,” Emanuelsson says. “There I can only focus on music.”

Emanuelsson knows that the Strauss concert is part of the New Year’s tradition for many Finns. “There are institutions that are actively trying to innovate, but this concert is not like that. The idea of ​​this tradition is that it will not change. ”

The attempt to change the narrator was subtle, so that Emanuelsson described his first concert together with Antero Karttunen.

“In my own work, I would like to maintain the kindness and serenity with which Antero made this narration, because the narration must never be in the foreground.”

New Year’s concert from Vienna, TV1 Sat 1.1. at 12.30 and the Arena.