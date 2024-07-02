Television | Little Richard was openly gay, even though his religion condemned homosexuality

TV|Little Richard, the architect of rock, lived in the tension between religion and sexuality.

Few a single artist has influenced the birth of rock music as strongly as someone who died in 2020 Little Richard. According to many, he – and not Elvis Presley – was a true king of rock. Little Richard himself was of the same opinion.

A documentary that premiered in cinemas last year Little Richard: I Am Everything tells about Little Richard’s winding career and through it about American racism, but also about the strong bond between black music and religiosity.

by Lisa Cortés directed by Yle is now shown on Yle as part of Yle Teema’s Pride theme program. Little Richard was openly gay and therefore also an early role model for sexual minorities.

Homosexuality however, as a counterforce, Little Richard had a strong religiosity inherited from childhood. Therefore, he also had periods during his life when he condemned homosexuality, appeared as a preacher and sang only spiritual music.

In Cortés’s documentary, religion appears as a force with which Little Richard could not live in harmony. It’s no wonder, because religion defined his and his family’s life since childhood. Richard’s father was a strong-minded preacher who also kept a tavern and sold home-brewed liquor to support the family. He despised Little Richard because the boy was gay.

Music was primarily gospel in Richard’s childhood. The singing careers of many other black American stars began from a similar background, including many younger than Little Richard.

Aretha Franklin father was a priest, as well Marvin Gaye. Whitney Houston sang in a church choir when he was young and later released gospel music in addition to pop records, and also a disco music superstar who also sang in a church choir when he was young Donna Summer years later still tried to hide from his children that the erotic disco hits that topped the charts were sung by him.

The singing style of rock and r&b came from gospel, but religion also inherited a complicated relationship with sexuality.

Prince performed at halftime of the Super Bowl in Miami in 2007.

One Some of the later artists inspired by Little Richard have died in 2016 Prince. In addition to his passionate singing style, Prince was influenced by Richard’s essence and style. Religion also influenced Prince’s life and career.

Prince’s parents were Adventists, and although Prince was known as an artist whose lyrics and performance had a strong sexual charge, the songs often contained references to religion. Already in 1981 Controversy– hit Prince sings “Do I believe in God? / Do I believe in me?” and utters Our father – prayer.

Like Little Richard, Prince performed as an androgynous figure, and he garnered many transgender fans. It was a big shock for them when Prince became a Jehovah’s Witness in the early 2000s and started making public statements that gays and lesbians violate God’s will.

Prince’s biography I Would Die 4 U’s author Touré has said that Prince believed that his talent and career were proof that God was speaking through him.

Cultural researcher in the Little Richard documentary Zandria Robinson describes Richard’s relationship with God this way: “When Little Richard said he was the inventor and creator of rock, he was declaring himself its god. In that state, he knew that by being completely himself, he was closer to God.

