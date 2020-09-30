He knocked on the door, she opened and he executed her. Three bullets. One in the forearm, while it was still in her hall, a second bullet, lost, in their children’s room. And a third, who hit her in the stomach, on the balcony from where she was trying to escape her killer, her ex-husband, the father of her two children. Julie Douib was 34 years old. His life ended on March 3, 2019, in L’Île-Rousse, Corsica. She is the thirtieth victim of domestic murder of this sinister year, which has 149. It is her case that triggered the Grenelle of domestic violence. RMC Story, with a documentary by Nabila Zaknoun, pays tribute to him.

A story where everything goes wrong

Those close to Julie describe her as smiling and caring. His eyes sparkle with mischief. She was, for her friends, a “Dancing star”. All tell the same story: a marriage that seems happy, two children she takes care of full time. And, suddenly, the husband, Bruno Garcia, who tries to create a vacuum around her, becomes a total maniac of the household, a task he devolves on his wife. By constantly devaluing her: in the hangman’s phone, reveals a friend, Julie was listed under the term of ” The sow “. When the blows started to rain, she called her parents to help, found a job to be able to take care of her children… who were entrusted to the care of the father. Because everything is dysfunctional in this story.

And this is where the documentary fails. This feminicide caused a lot of ink to flow at the time of the events. The young woman and her parents had carried several complaints and handrails. However, nothing explains why this woman, who was followed and harassed in full view of everyone, was not protected. Let us also deplore the music and the sound effects which are vulgar. There remain the testimonies, and the voice of Muriel Robin, for this last tribute.