In the movie Titanic, directed by James Cameron in 1997, Leonardo DiCaprio co-starred with Kate Winslet. With the sinking of the liner, both were propelled into the galaxy of stars, and the rewards rained on the waves. Kate was then 22 years old, and Leonardo 23. Their career, already well underway, took a global turn. This documentary by Henrike Sandner paints the portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio, an actor who, recalls the film, began as a kid going to film sets.

An Oscar for Gilbert Grape

Born in 1974 in Los Angeles, in a popular district, the young Leonardo quickly asserts his dispositions for comedy, with the support of his parents. His first small roles are for television. The cinema will follow. He then comes out winner of a tight casting and here he has to give the answer to his actor ” prefer “, Robert De Niro, in Secret injuries, in 1993. The same year, we find it, in Gilbert Grape, with Johnny Depp. He is 19 years old, plays with remarkable sensitivity a mentally retarded young boy, and wins the Oscar for best supporting role.

Scorsese’s “Fetish Actor”

Then his career accelerated again. In the 2000s, some of the most important directors of the moment called on him, and he became “The new fetish actor” by Martin Scorsese, with whom he tours Aviator in 2004, infiltrators in 2006, the wolf of Wall Streetin 2013… Aware of his abilities and his desires, DiCaprio also knows that the weight of the glamorous image of his beginnings risks weighing too heavily on his future, while the tabloids feed on it.

Support of the democratic movement

The actor, screenwriter and producer he has become also defends other biases. He thus declared himself as a support for the democratic movement in the United States. And he has been involved in the fight against global warming for years. We owe him in particular the creation of a family foundation developing actions in favor of “Sustainable development”.

► Leonardo DiCaprio: Most Wanted!, by Henrike Sandner. To see on Arte, Friday February 5, at 11:10 p.m., and in replay on Arte.tv until March 6.