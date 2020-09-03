The black and white image flickers a bit, but the voice vibrates, bewitching forever. To launch their film dedicated to Léo Ferré, Natalie Frassoni and Frédéric Bouvier chose a public recording of the Anarchists, emblematic song, but which obviously is not enough to sum up the man who, born in Monaco on August 24, 1916, bowed out on July 14, 1993, seventy-seven years later. He had been retired with his family for twenty years “In his Tuscan countryside”.

“Whether you get annoyed with the character or adore him, Leo does not leave you indifferent. This extraordinary artist has spent his life breaking conventions… ” explains the documentary, which evokes a “Anarchist and lord, cabaret singer and conductor”. Nothing predisposed him to his future. His father, authoritarian, was the director of personnel at the casino, in this operetta principality spared by the First World War. We do not necessarily suspect it, but, in his younger years, Ferré “Anar” attended Sunday mass. He was 9 years old when his father then sent him to a religious boarding school in Italy. He will stay there until he is 17 years old. And will never forget “This imprint of sin, and it is terrible”.

The many facets of a stubborn

Archive images and interview extracts reveal little-known facets of someone who remembers when he first heard the 5 e Symphony by Beethoven, or Maurice Ravel, discovered during a rehearsal by the composer and pianist at the Théâtre de Monte-Carlo. “I was 14 when I discovered the notion of anarchy”, he said too. A filiation that he now claims. A student in Paris, he stayed away from political movements but he could not avoid mobilization in 1939 then, released, he launched himself. First steps in front of Edith Piaf, who pushes him to “Go up to Paris”, where public success is long overdue. Ferré is not in the mold. He persists, singing his texts and the poets: Verlaine, Apollinaire, Aragon… The road to popular success finally opens.