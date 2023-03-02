Television | Lehti: The new HBO series from the creator of Euphoria went off the rails in a disgusting way

The production of The Idol series has stalled, the director has changed and there is no information on the release date, reports The Rolling Stone.

Today from the HBO series to be published in The Idol there was a stir even before the first production season was announced, he says The Rolling Stone magazine.

According to the magazine, the model and actress Lily-Rose Depp and a musician Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye starring series has gone off the rails in a wild and disgusting way and is becoming “perverted torture porn”.

According to The Rolling Stone, the series was scheduled to be published last fall. Now the streaming service HBO vaguely says that the release will take place “later this year”.

The Idol is about rising pop star Jocelyn and a nightclub owner named Tedros who also leads a mysterious cult. A peculiar relationship forms between them.

The Rolling Stone describes one scene in the series as “a toxic male rape fantasy in which a woman returns to a man asking for more because it makes his music better.”

Series production problems became public last April when the previous director Amy Seimetz left his position unexpectedly. About 80 percent of the six episodes of the series were ready at that time.

The only known reason for Seimetz’s departure is that the second creator of the series, Abel Tesfaye, had reportedly felt that the series emphasized too much on a woman’s point of view.

HBO urgently asked for a director, screenwriter and producer by Sam Levinsonbest known for the HBO series Euphoria. It tells about a group of high school students, generation z, whose lives include sex, drugs, mental health problems, difficult relationships and violence. Euphoria has been said to possibly even be the most violent drama series about young people in TV history.

The Idol described as an even wilder version From Euphoria.

Levinson is According to The Rolling Stone, rejected Seimetz’s point of view and radically changed the content of the series.

Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye did not respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

Instead, Lily-Rose Depp, whose father is an American actor Johnny Depp and mother a French singer, actress and model Vanessa Paradisin a statement to The Rolling Stone, calls Levinson the best director he has worked with.

HBO characterizes for its part The Idol as one of the streaming service’s “most exciting and provocative original series”.

According to HBO, the production team has made creative changes to the series that are in the interest of both the actors and the production team. According to HBO, the team is “committed to creating a safe, cooperative and respectful working environment for all employees”.

Tesfaye commented on the Rolling Stone article on Instagram with the question “Did we upset you?” (Did we shock you?) In his update, he suspected that The Rolling Stone was just trying to fish for more Instagram followers.