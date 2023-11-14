Television | Lauri from the Latela program started a house renovation in a rush of love

Lauri Huttunen, known from Latela, and his wife Sari-Anna Leppänen bought the former home of Väinö Linna, which was in bomb condition, after only a few weeks of dating.

Hämeenkyrön A log house built on top of a rock rises in the handsome countryside of Myllykylä, with a colorful history. It was Väinö Linnan the home where the great writer wrote The pole star-trilogy. Now they call the house their home LatelaCar repair entrepreneur known from the series Lauri Huttunen and his spouse Sari-Anna Leppänen.

“When this was bought, the whole yard was one forest. There was only one path leading to the house, so it took a long time to run the chainsaw,” Huttunen presents his ten-hectare farm.

In Huttunen’s new TV series, we don’t tear up cars, but rather house renovations. Latelan Lauri’s wild renovation series follows how Linna’s house, which was in a state of demolition, gets a new life.

“I haven’t received any training, I just learned to do it. During my life, I have renovated a couple of houses”, explains Huttunen.

Renovation project put Huttunen’s relationship through quite a test. The couple bought the house after only about three weeks of dating.

“That’s the initial drug of love!” Huttunen gets excited.

“We strongly recommend using the initial energy for renovation. Then you can handle anything. You don’t need to sleep or eat,” Leppänen laughs.

How on earth did the couple end up buying Väinö Linna’s former home?

“Just as a joke, I put a sales link to Lauri, wondering if it would be great. Here you would now have the beach sauna you’ve been dreaming of,” says Leppänen.

The very next day, Huttunen went to see the house secretly from his wife and fell in love with what he saw.

In the old one the farm has, among other things, a barn that can be converted into a horse stable and a granary, and of course a beach sauna, where the president Urho Kekkonen too has spent the evening.

“Yes, the beach sauna is the one that sold this place. I’ve always liked living by the lake and I like to take a sauna and swim every day,” says Huttunen.

It was clear that there would be a major renovation ahead before the house could be made livable. However, for the couple it was more of a challenge than an obstacle.

“We thought that we could get ours out of this, even if it wasn’t a home for the rest of our lives,” says Leppänen.

“That’s why we dared to start this project, even if it doesn’t work. We agreed to buy the house and not divorce. It’s that simple,” says Leppänen.

“If the renovation had only been on my shoulders, not a single thing would have progressed here. I would still calculate different scenarios in Excel. Lauri is one hundred percent the firepower that drives the renovation forward.”

Decoration has taken a huge number of working hours, and the construction is not cheap. The sale price of the farm was around 300,000 euros.

“A couple of hundred thousand will go into the renovation itself. The house had been cold for 47 years, so there is work to be done, but if this had been in order, the price tag of the farm would have been completely different,” says Huttunen.

At times, work has been going on around the clock at the construction site. All free time has revolved around the house project. Despair has also struck, but only momentarily.

“The floor of the house was shoveled for six weeks. Yes, that’s where faith ends,” Leppänen sighs.

Now the renovation is over for a year, and the aim is to get to a shared home by Christmas.

Latelan Lauri’s wild renovation, TV5 at 20:00 and 20:30.

Hidetoshi Nishijima plays an aging director and Tôko Miura his driver in Drive My Car.

Sadness colors car rides in Tokyo

Drama ★★★★

Drive My Car (2021)

Theme & Fem at 20:05 and Yle Areena.

Productive Japanese writer Haruki Murakami is very popular, also in Finland. His works have inspired many films. We have also seen the Murakami film adaptations, among other things Norwegian Wood (2010), Burning (2018) as well as to be seen now Drive My Car.

It is loosely based on Murakami’s collection of short stories Men without women -published story, but borrows from a couple of the author’s other short stories as well.

Brand new dramatic elements have also been added to the film, such as the entire opening: even the opening credits only appear at the 40 minute mark.

Theater directorthe adrift Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) mourns the sudden death of his screenwriter wife (Reika Kirishima) so that he is not really able to work or even to live. He is tasked with working on the classic of classics, Anton Chekhov Vanja-enon for the theater in Hiroshima.

With the new theater production, Kafuku also gets a driver, a young woman Misaki Watari (Tôko Miura), who drives the director in an old red Saab between home and work and a little elsewhere.

“ The very slow and minimal narration insidiously absorbs you.

The very slow and minimal narration insidiously takes you on a journey that doesn’t really lead anywhere.

However, it opens doors to the past of closed-in and grief-stricken individuals. For these people, the present moment seems to be too much in every way.

For a long time but based on cleverly written conversations Drive My Car was awarded the Oscar for best international film last year. (171)

Timo Kuismin