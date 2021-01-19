Television | Last year there was a rumble about the Black Queen, Tiger King and The Crown, but a surprising series finally rolled out in U.S. streaming services.

Netflix holds power in streaming series in the United States, but Disney + is number one in movies. For example, the research institute Nielsen does not measure HBO’s audience share at all.

Last during the year, among other things The Crownista, About the black queen, About Tiger King and many other streaming series, but most of all, at least in the United States, seems to trust old favorites.

According to recent statistics, the United States received the most viewing minutes during the year Office american version. In second place was Grey’s anatomy and three Criminal Minds.

Of course, the list ranking of old favorites is affected by the fact that there are hundreds of episodes on offer.

The Crown was one of last year’s most talked about series. Olivia Colman is in the series Queen Elizabeth II.­

First the newer series on the list is the fourth most viewed original series from Netflix Ozark, whose first season was introduced in 2017. Netflix has announced the start of its fourth production season.

In the series, an investment adviser moves with his family from Chicago to the Ozark Mountains of Missouri, where they have to launder $ 500 million in five years to get the drug boss to settle down.

HS critic and film editor Veli-Pekka Lehtonen piti in his column the first production season of the series as one bright spot in 2017.

The second most watched original series was Lucifer, third The Crown and fourth Tiger King. In Nielsen’s measurement, the Netflix front only violated the Disney + service The Mandalorian, which received the fifth most viewing minutes of the original series.

Twenty 19 of the most watched series have been featured on Netflix. The dominance of the service is probably a recognized fact, but it is hardly such a total control of the market.

Nielsen statistics cover Netflix, Disney +, Hulu and Amazon, but do not list Apple TV +, HBO Max or Peacock at all.

Frozen 2 was number one in streaming movies in the United States.­

In terms of movies, however, the dominance of streaming giants is changing. The most watched movie of 2020 was Disney + Frozen 2, ranked second in the same company Vaiaas. The third highest number of play minutes was shown on Netflix The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Of the ten most watched movies, seven have been shown on Disney +, three on Netflix.

