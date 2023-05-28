Television | Krista Kosonen thought when she was young that she would only do theater – Now she turns 40 and acts again in a new international case

Actor Krista Kosonen is happy. It’s a wistful thing, because he’s just realized that life is short.

The years from thirty to forty have gone by fast. Much faster than the years between your twenties and thirties, he says.

Kosonen answers the call from his home couch in Helsinki a little late, because he had to get the baby to sleep first. He has just returned from Prague from a business trip, the purpose of which cannot be told more, and he has time to spend two weeks in Finland before his next trip.

The condensing of the passage of time is not a miracle in itself. Kosonen has done a lot of work in the last ten years. He has acted in numerous domestic theater, film and television productions. In recent years, the career has also extended abroad.

In 2017, Kosonen appeared in a small role Dennis Villeneuve directing Blade Runner 2049 in the movie alongside Hollywood stars. Since then, he has been seen in a major role in, for example, HBO’s Norwegian hit series Beforeigners.

Now Kosonen plays a Swedish researcher in Viaplay’s new international series Beasts (The Swarm). Viaplay’s Swedish production will also be released at the end of the year Ronja Rövärintytär. In it, Kosonen acts as the only Finn. Her role is central, Ronja’s mother and Loviisa, Matiassenlinna’s matriarch. The series is scripted Hans Rosenfeldtwhose previous works include, for example Wallander– and Bridgeseries.

“ Many things have come in such a way that I have thought that this is at least not possible now.

Kosonen says that at the beginning of his career, he did not think that he would end up acting in international productions. Actually, he didn’t even think about doing television or movies.

“I thought it was just theatre. It sounds really naive, but on the other hand, I was twins,” he says.

Kosonen graduated with a master’s degree in theater arts from the University of the Arts Theater College in June 2009. At the beginning of 2010, in the same week, a Ukrainian theater great had its premiere Andriy Zhold too directed and starring Kosonen Anna Karenina at Turku City Theater and a few days later Waterfall– the first season of the sketch series started on the MTV3 channel.

“In a certain way, it became a kind of funny start to everything, because these were such totally different worlds. Such that you could do both.”

According to him, the quality of acting is such that you can’t even make big plans in advance. You just have to go with your heart first.

He has ended up in the world as his agent by Laura Munsterhjelm through.

Casting for international film and television productions is a complex process that involves numerous mock tapes and auditions.

“Those auditions have to be done terribly and often you don’t hear anything back from them. Sometimes, if they are polite, it says thank you very much, we loved her but noor it just happens that it doesn’t.”

The Beasts series test tapes Kosonen filmed in Finland during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It took about eleven months before the production got in touch and offered Kosone a role.

Beasts is one of Europe’s biggest television productions of all time. The German broadcaster ZDF, who ordered the series, is hoping for an international hit.

German writer by Frank Schätzing has acted as the producer of the series based on the science fiction novel Game of Thrones producer Frank Doelger. The series is directed by a British Luke WatsonGerman Philipp Stölzl and Austrian Barbara Eder. The entire cast is international.

In an ecological crisis, humanity faces a disaster. A reckless approach to the ecosystem has created some kind of force emanating from the seabed that sinks ships, poisons shellfish and makes people sick around the world.

Kosonen’s character, Tina Lund, works in a deep seabed drilling company. Kosonen says that Lund may appear as “some kind of bad guy”, but according to him, he is an intelligent researcher who carries out his work with passion and a cool head.

“ I thought that’s the way it is, that you actor, you learn and that’s also an actor’s dune.

International ones According to Kosonen, the productions differ from domestic productions mainly in that the colleagues are not necessarily already familiar and in the fact that there is more money.

“And for an actor, money means time. There is more time. It is wonderful.”

For example Ronja Rövärintytär – series started with a two-week physical workshop. The actors got to know their roles and each other through various physical exercises. According to Kosonen, it was luxury.

“Somehow, I can’t stand the endless talking. I think you only learn to act and understand your role when you get to do it.”

Then there’s the language thing. Despite the fact that Kosonen got, for example, Beforeigners-series, praised especially for his Old Norse skills, he doesn’t think his command of the language is particularly good.

Kosonen played his first role in Swedish in the Klockrike theater Vanja-eno -play directed by Zholdak in 2011.

When he hesitated to participate in a foreign-language production, the director’s response was: “For what you tell me, you actor, you learn“.

Vanja-enon performing in Swedish in front of a Finnish-Swedish audience made me realize that it is possible for those working in a foreign language, if only they can manage to refuel lines and learn.

“I thought that’s the way it is, that you act, you learn and that’s also an actor’s dream,” says Kosonen.

beasts-in the series, Kosonen acts in English and Swedish. Ronja Rövärintytär is entirely in Swedish. He learns turns by listening. For example Ronja Rövärintytär Kosonen asked for the machine tapes of the series Beaststo his co-star in the series Alexander Karimia to read the lines on the tape.

“It’s such muscle work and parrot work. I speak my lines, but I could speak them even if they were in Chinese.”

Krista Kosonen was photographed in Hakasalmenpuisto in Helsinki on Tuesday.

International ones according to Kosonen, the productions have taught him that he is at his best as an actor in slightly uncomfortable conditions. For example, performing in a foreign language prevents him from acting with his own mannerisms.

“I have to survive all the time, as if in a certain way, but also to act. Then you can’t rest on that work. I’ve learned self-confidence and hiding panic, even though there is help, help, help from the inside.”

Sometimes he also asks for help. According to Kosonen, the important thing when acting in a foreign language is not to put the wrong emphasis or sound stupid. He asks his co-stars to correct any mistakes. Otherwise, Kosonen says that he trusts that the work is not done alone.

“If you’re in trouble or don’t know how to solve something or if you’re acting somehow badly, it’s also the director’s responsibility to help. I’ve always believed in myself that I can solve things if I get help, that hell help me.”

Beastsseries the pilot episode will be released on Sunday, May 28. On the same day, Kosonen turns 40.

It has been 20 years since Kosonen was able to study at Teatterikorkeakoulu. The calculation is confusing, and according to Kosonen, it doesn’t really seem to match.

The actor says that he still hasn’t fully explored the idea of ​​switching to a new ten.

“We are alive, healthy, so we have to be happy. But I’m having a crisis, yes. But just such a laugh-out-loud crisis. It has to do with the terrifying sudden realization that life is short.”

“And now there will be such a cliché, but the children have been terribly taught that you have to make decisions quickly. There is suddenly an awful lot less time in life to spend on yourself and your own work.”

According to Kosonen, it’s not about any lofty matter that glorifies motherhood, but a practical necessity, which could also be used at work. About the fact that time goes by inexorably fast, and it’s not enough to chase anymore.

You just have to dare to go in front of people and do your best.