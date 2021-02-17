Television | Korona complicated the practices – the producers of the Templars and Breakwater series say

Corona tests and quarantine-like conditions are now commonplace in filming of TV series. The shooting locations have also had to be rethought.

Corona pandemic has turned its head on doing work in many fields, including television productions.

New ideas have had to be come up on the fly, and the plans made have gone new in the last few meters. This is what the corresponding producers say Seija-Liisa Eskola Warner Bros. Finland and Martti Sivonen Banijay from Finland.

Eskola is C Moren Breakwatercorresponding producer of the drama series. The series tells the story of organized crime, and its third season, to be released at the end of February, was filmed in the fall.

For prison scenes, the production team had found an empty prison in Vilnius. The outdoor scenes were to be filmed in the courtyard of Helsinki Prison, known as Sörnäinen Prison, in Hermann.

In June, filming in Vilnius was due to begin, but was postponed due to the coronation situation.

“While waiting for it, we had time to plan carefully, because the people in the film crew are tested and what kind of masks are bought,” says Seija-Liisa Eskola.

Martti Sivonen acts as the corresponding producer of the realization series Temptation Island in Finland. Its most recent, ninth season begins at Nelonen today, Wednesday.

The idea of ​​the series, based on an international format, is to fly a group of couples and singles into the tropics to get to know each other. However, the new season was filmed as far from the heat as possible, in Finnish Lapland at the turn of November-December.

Prior to filming, coronation tests were performed on the imaging team and people were instructed to remain in quarantine conditions.

“Good side In tempers is that it has been done largely in isolation from the rest of the world before, ”says Sivonen.

At the scene, the team stays the same from day to day. However, the dates that Singles and Reserves go to each other had to be carefully planned. The biggest challenge was that the idea of ​​dating had to be completely reinvented when trying to avoid extra contact – and the outside temperature was frosty.

Instead of restaurant dinners, the couples were made to snowshoe and watch the reindeer.

In summer 2020 Vuokatti filmed the first one made in Finland on the moon Temppari-season. It was seen on screen last fall. On bright summer nights, it was still possible to hold format pool parties.

It wasn’t now. Never before has the series been set in a winter landscape. “We wondered how we could get the series done For tempers, when people are not in the pool but sitting on their clothes in a log cabin, ”says Sivonen.

However, he said the end result looks right.

“Yes, I’m still wondering what the challenges in making a TV program supposedly had before the corona,” he says.

Same has been thought by Seija-Liisa Eskola. When Breakwater prison scenes had been filmed in Vilnius, filming was to begin in Finland. But the corona situation had worsened again, and one could not even photograph it in the courtyard of the local prison.

“We found out that the courtyard of Tikkurila’s former paint factory is made of red brick. We staged an outdoor place for the prisoners there. ”

Temptation Island Finland 9, Nelonen at 9 pm and Ruutu. (K12) Breakwater, third season, C More 25.2.