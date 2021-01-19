Television | Known for the Tiger King series, Joe Exotic is so sure of Trump’s pardon that a limousine near the prison awaits his release

Exotic has been convicted of serious crimes. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence for the assassination attempt on Carole Baskin, who also appears in the documentary series.

From the Tiger King series who became famous Joseph Maldonado-Passagen support forces seem to have strong confidence in the president Donald Trump pardon the man in prison on his last day of office.

Maldonado-Passage is better known Joe Exotic -mark.

Private detective leading a pardon project Eric Loven according to support forces have parked a limousine near the prison to await the release of the former tiger gardener. Love told the British For the Metro magazine.

As early as last December, Love said, among other things To ABC Newsthat amnesty is “very, very close. “We expect the pen to hit the paper.”

Earlier this year, among other things The Independent saidthat Exotic’s lawyers had asked him for an immediate pardon so that he could get to his father’s funeral. According to press reports, Exotic’s father died of covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

Trumpin intentions for amnesty remain unclear.

Editor of the New York Post Steven Nelson inquired of the President about pardoning in April at a White House press conference. At the time, Exotic had expressed his desire to be pardoned.

See the discussion below:

“The zoo owner starring in the series is currently sitting on a 22-year sentence for the assassination attempt and asking you for pardon because he says he is innocent,” Nelson told Trump.

According to Nelson, Trump’s son had said he supported Exotic’s pardon. At the time, Trump interrupted the reporter, asking, “Who are my sons? It has to be Don. I think it was Don, ”Trump says, rolling his eyes.

At least at that time, Trump did not promise Exotic an amnesty.

If If the amnesty materializes, plans for the release of Exotic are already clear. According to Love, Exotic especially needs a haircut after his release. With the series, he became known for his back hair.

“Her hair hasn’t been put on for two and a half years,” Love justified the plan. “After that, we go to the pizza.”