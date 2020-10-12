Beyond folklore, the KKK always sows fear. “The oldest terrorist organization in the United States is once again gaining ground across the country. Its goal, white supremacy ”, denounces the implacable documentary of David Korn-Brzoza, which dissects the roots and the springs of this “secret” organization created in 1865 in Tennessee by “A handful of Southern Civil War veterans”. The numerous archival images bear witness to this, the Ku Klux Klan is inscribed in the darkest pages of American history. However, as early as 1872 the central government in Washington had decided to dismantle it. By 1868, the KKK had transformed into a paramilitary organization, multiplying attacks and lynchings. Then the Hollywood cinema seized in its turn the affair, with in 1915 the film of David W. Griffith Birth of a nation, which revisits in a completely partisan way the history of the Civil War, making the KKK an army of vigilantes.

At each advance of rights for all, the Klan reacts

The documentary shows how, in front of each advance of rights for all, the KKK reacts. For example in 1954, when “The Supreme Court declares racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional, the Ku Klux Klan is getting back into working order and, with the complicity of local authorities in some states, is unleashed”… In September 1963, two weeks after the March on Washington, where hundreds of thousands of people cheered for the “Dream” by Martin Luther King, members of the Klan detonate a bomb in a black church in Birmingham, Alabama. The list is long.

And today, when President Trump, in the midst of an election campaign, addresses the tiny far-right Proud Boys, calling on them to stand “Loans”, we can only worry a little more about freedoms. The organization, for example, in 2017 participated in a march called “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, which also included the Klan and other supremacist organizations.

