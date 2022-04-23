Television | Kepula residents flock to Helsinki’s parks in Jukka Lindstöm’s new humor program – that’s why the stand-up comedian once disappeared from the screen

In the near future the popularity of the center collapses and the party is abolished. The television screen shows how the proponents of the stick, who are left without a political home, wander helplessly through the streets of Helsinki, poop into the parks and turn into wild pieces of nature.

Eventually, there are a handful of stickers left. The last individuals will be protected and housed in the Urho Kekkonen National Park in northeastern Lapland. Behind the Ikihonki, they are attracted by the “stick log” with their cry: “Piotallous!”

And so is seen the twinkling rare “encounter between a man and a baton,” my narrator describes.

It’s a sketch in Yle’s satirical entertainment program Jukka Lindström’s Page History. Its episodes will be released at Yle Arena today, Saturday.

Lindström in an eight-part series hosted by each other, each of the best-known parties in turn ends up under a mocking ax, and the grip, like a cane, is delightfully hearty.

Political satire has been in high demand on television recently. And by the way, Jukka Lindström has not been seen for a while.

Lindström is a long-time journalist and stand-up comedian for Yle. His current jokes are remembered About a week of newspresented by TV2 in 2014-2017. Following the series About a week studio was made until March last year, but Lindström did not perform.

He says he took a kind of brewing break in the late 2010s by taking unpaid leave from YLE and living with his family in Belgium for two years.

The intention was to revive the stand-up career that had been on the savings flame, but the corona pandemic broke the start of a new tour.

However, a lot of political observations had accumulated in his pocket. The populist way of speaking of those in power broke their ears. In the United States mecca Donald Trump, in Finland Basic Finns. On social media, one politician after another had turned into a troll.

“A deliberately crisp and exaggerated way of speaking was found in every party. When I returned to Yle, I asked where I could get beat up. That we can do those rogues anymore, ”says Lindström.

Is the job of a TV comedian more difficult if a politician has time to carve a caricature of himself with his own hands?

No, Lindström answers. If politicians fool around, the satire of Savotta on the contrary will be lightened.

“But if they go to Trump’s degree, our job will get harder because it’s hard to make jokes.”

Page history is in its form the so – called Mukament. mockumentary). So it mimics or, to put it more simply, parodies a TV documentary.

In this case, the documentary was supposedly made in 2042 and tells about the phenomena of the 2020s in Finnish politics, the media and society.

Why such a solution for the future?

“It provided room for exaggeration. That is, when we were able to tell the course of development in time, we could exaggerate modern phenomena wildly. That made the stuff absurd enough. ”

In page history indeed, familiar events detach themselves into their own spheres.

When Pekka Haavisto once again the presidential election is lost, he shackles himself to the fence of the Presidential Palace, and a point in the program is played by the Ultra Bran song Give up Pekka Haavisto.

We see Wolt transporting “shared children” to the home door of an urban couple because “we may not have felt that we would have use for a full-time child”.

Lindström Page history the screen is actually surprisingly little seen.

He presents the beginning of each episode and then moves on to the role of narrator. At times, he flashes in the picture interviewing 2040s commentators analyzing the 2020s.

The actual humor is thus presented by the Actors, Teemu Niukkanen in controlled scenes.

However, the name of the program can be described as Lindström’s child, because the idea for it came from him, at least according to Lindström himself. The source of the inspiration in the final texts is the BBC’s mummage Time Trumpet (2006).

Lindström also worked as an editor – in – chief in Finnish conditions in a large team of seven screenwriters (e.g. Iikka Kivi, Ursula Herlin and Yasir Gaily), sparred the writers and decided which of the insanities invented on the table would be developed further and eventually taken to the front of the cameras.

Lindström cites as role models Jani Volasen and Studio Cruel.

Satire exaggerates to reveal the hollowness of its object.

In page history The Finnish Ministry of Finance presents an “active model weaving” in which the unemployed are deep-frozen from straining taxpayers’ wallets.

The sketch echoes a satirical classic, an Anglo-Irish writer Jonathan Swiftin (1667–1745) Modest proposal from 1729.

Swift formulated his text on the model of a regular pamphlet and offered a solution to Ireland’s poverty problems: the upper class could buy the children of the poor and eat them.

The parody mimicked the pamphlet style so closely that the proposal was read without realizing it was humor.

Lindström picks up a translation of Swift’s booklet from his bag on the table of the café that serves as the interview place and praises it for laughing further.

If a humor program not laugh, the viewer changes the channel mercilessly.

About a week in the news had to sniff Punch-line that is, the final cut once every half minute, Lindström recalls. Even page history the pace of the joke is commendably fast.

The fun of a topical satire depends a lot on the extent to which the viewer has followed their time. If the white-fronted geese hitting the parks in Helsinki have gone unnoticed, even the prankster squatting on the grass may not be fooling around, or at least some of the jokes will pass.

Lindström says that the most difficult thing in making a satire is to transport the viewer to the point of observation, which has also made the screenwriters laugh.

That path is mined by boredom, but you only have to use dry facts to prime the final cavity.

He calls priming to build a bridge.

And like a real bridge, TV shows with their transports will remain on view for a long time. In 300 years, it will be known whether to introduce Jukka Lindström’s Page History as a satire classic like Jonathan Swift’s pamphlet.

Jukka Lindström’s Page History Yle Arena and on YLE TV1 Sat 23.4. at 9 p.m.