Television | Juho Kuosmanen directs a television series based on Meri Valkama’s successful novel Sinun, Margot – four production companies sought the rights

Director Juho Kuosmanen was inspired by Meri Valkama’s debut novel, whose mystery takes the reader on a journey to the past and memories. Valkama himself is happy that the novel will be made into a series, not a movie.

Meri Valkaman award-winning debut novel Yours, Margot (WSOY, 2021) is being developed into a television series. The rights to the novel have been bought by the Finnish Aamu Film Company. He directs the television series Juho Kuosmanen.

Kuosmanen says that he realized immediately after reading the book that it would also make a great television series.

“There is a mystery in the book, the unraveling of which takes the reader, or in the case of the series, the viewer, on a journey that goes deeper into dealing with identity, memories and family ties in a world politically contradictory situation,” he says in a press release from Valkama’s book publisher WSOY.

In an interview with Variety magazine Kuosmanen praises Valkama’s story, where a person searches for the truth about his childhood years, but only finds different interpretations and conflicting memories.

“The characters in the novel share their past, but it’s hard for them to talk about it because their experiences are completely different,” says Kuosmanen.

The cast of the upcoming series has not yet been announced, but the main character will be Finnish, it is said.

HS reached out Meri Valkamanwho was happy about the news and the fact that he can finally talk about it publicly.

“Right now I’m feeling quite depressed, because the process has been long, but I haven’t been able to talk about it before,” says Valkama on the phone.

He says that conversations Yours, Margot – novel adaptation was negotiated with four production companies. The chemistry with Aamu Film Company was especially good. It was also important to Valkama that the novel be made into a series and not a movie.

“The themes of the novel are so broad that I was afraid that its story would be too narrow in a two-hour movie. The series has more opportunities to deal with several layers of the story.”

Meri Valkama won Helsingin Sanomat’s debut literary prize in autumn 2021 with her novel.

The writers of the series Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulmanso the size is exactly the same team as Cabin No. 6 in the movie. Valkama himself is not involved in the script work, but has promised to be available if the screenwriters need help, for example, with background work.

“I wrote Margot ten years, and now I have a strong need to do other things. On the other hand, it is certainly easier for the script team when the author is not breathing down their necks, but has the freedom to adapt the story according to the needs of the series,” he says.

Kuosmanen is known, among other things, from movies A smiling man (2016) and Cabin No. 6 (2021), which was based on Rosa Liksom to the novel and was awarded the Cannes Grand Prix in 2021. The film was awarded eight Jussi awards and was seen by more than 150,000 people in the cinema.

According to the award jury’s reasoning, it is “an extremely mature and controlled large work by a newcomer that speaks to our entire continent”.

A total of 60,000 copies of the novel have been sold and its translation rights have already been sold to Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania and Germany. Bonnier Rights Finland is responsible for selling the book’s translation, film and TV rights.