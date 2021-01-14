It is a minimalist decor: two armchairs, plunged into darkness. Only the faces are illuminated, the time for a big interview of half an hour on a theme. Journalist Daphné Roulier has chosen the theme of resilience to speak with personalities who have lived through painful ordeals: the loss of a son for the editor and former minister Françoise Nyssen; a dysfunctional family for the writer Alexandre Jardin; an assault which left him, then a student, in a coma for chef Olivier Roellinger… Everyone had to reinvent their lives to overcome the pain.

A disease and its remedies

First guest of this collection on resilience, the painter and writer Gérard Garouste. Exhibited all over the world, the artist had to confront his madness, tame it, to find appeasement. And he talks about it wonderfully. If he refutes the “Myth of the accursed artist dear to André Breton”, he fully assumes this journey to the depths of himself, of depression, to come back with these paintings at the limit of “Wonderful and (of) terrifying”, according to the description of his friend Philippe Starck. It is impressive to hear him recount, half-fig, half-raisin, his fits of delirium. “Jubilation is forbidden to me”, he said with an almost greedy air to the reporter. He assumes, but also finds it comfortable to know from now on this disease and its remedies. If Van Gogh had known today’s drugs and psychoanalysis, he says, he would not have committed suicide and would have become an even more wonderful painter.

“These words, in an extremely polarized, fractured, fissured society, have exemplary value. »Daphne Roulier

The quality of these interviews is based on time and intimacy, outside any promotional circuit of the invited personalities. Daphné Roulier proposed these interviews, as she explains in Humanity Sunday, because, “In the years to come, we are going to be faced with huge cataclysms, for which we are not at all prepared. My generation, that of our parents, have never known war, hunger or exile. The idea came to me to give voice to people who have been confronted with tragedies, and who have succeeded in sublimating their pain. This word, in an extremely polarized, fractured, fissured society, has exemplary value, even if we are not equal in the face of suffering ”. Two chairs, time, and speech: a remedy for the madness of our time.

► “Major interviews: Gérard Garouste”. Sunday January 17, on LCP-AN, at 11 p.m.