Television | Jani Volasen’s Munkkivuori received the most Kultainen Venla awards – HS Lasten uutiset was awarded as the best children’s program

“We are really proud that the children have taken the news so strongly as their own,” says Fanny Fröman, head of Children’s News.

Drama series Munkkivuori collected the most awards at the Kultainen Venla gala organized on Friday evening, where the best Finnish television programs and their creators of 2022 were celebrated.

Munkkivuori won a total of four awards. The series was awarded as the best drama series of the year. Writer-director Jani Volanen received both the fiction writer of the year and the fiction director of the year awards for the series. Actor Laura Birn received the supporting actor of the year award for his role.

Creators of the Munkkivuori drama series at the Kultainen Venla gala at the National Opera in Helsinki on Friday.

Scriptwriter Anna Brotkin and director Anna Dahlman Adults-the third season of the drama series was awarded comedy series and actor of the year Anna Airola received the leading actor of the year award for his role. Adults won the comedy series of the year award last year as well.

Anna Airola of the adult drama series was awarded as the leading actress of the year. In the photo, Anna Airola, Mikko Kauppila and Elias Salonen in the third season of the series.

The Television Academy said in November 2022, that gender-neutral prizes will be awarded at the Kultainen Venla gala in the future. The male and female actor of the year awards were replaced by the main actor of the year and supporting actor of the year awards.

Above presented The song of my life collected a total of three awards. The program was awarded for the third time as musical entertainment of the year. In addition Petja Peltomaa was awarded the so-called director of the year award for entertainment, reality and events programs. This year, for the first time, the presenter of the year award was given Katja Ståhl.

The entertainment program of the year award was received for the seventh time Couch potatoes.

Grandmaster was awarded for the third time as game show of the year. Dancing with the Stars program was chosen as the competition reality show of the year for the fourth time. The monitoring reality of the year award went to Ylen Girls 18.

The award for the lifestyle program of the year went to a new series Tamers of Chaos. Received the award for the talk program of the year Joonas Nordman Show.

A year Helsingin Sanomat was chosen as the program for children and young people HS Children’s news. Children’s news has been produced weekly as news broadcasts and magazine stories since March 2016, and in August 2020, the separately ordered Children’s News magazine also began to appear

“For a long time, we have been really proud that the children have taken the news so strongly as their own. It’s amazing that it has also been noticed elsewhere,” commented the person in charge of Children’s News about the award Fanny Fröman.

“Children are an amazing audience, which is usually easily underestimated in Finland. Over the course of seven years, the children’s news has shown that current topics really interest children as well.”

Last week, Children’s News also expanded to the theater stage with five children’s Black Box performances.

Pictured are HS Lasten Uutiset presenters Kukka Andersson (left) and Fanny Fröman.

It was awarded as the event program of the year UMK22 and the sports program of the year award went to MTV Ice Hockey World Championships.

Received the award for scriptwriter of the year for entertainment, reality and events programs Marjo Vilkko from the series Cold War Finland. Received the award for the issue program and documentary series of the year Yle Parjantai dockers and was chosen as the news and current affairs program of the year MOT.

Sofvaperunat was chosen as entertainment program of the year at the Kultainen Venla gala for the seventh time. In the photo, Tanja and Sannis in the 14th season of the series.

A television personality, a journalist and a non-fiction writer were awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award Helena Petäistö.

In the public vote, the recipient of the program of the year award was selected Half past six. The performer of the year was selected in a public vote Gog’s cantabar program Constantinos “Gogi” Mavromichalis.

Other than the audience’s favourites, the members of the Televisioakatemia ry, made up of professionals in the television industry, chose based on the candidates chosen by the pre-jury.

Recipients of the Golden Venla awards:

Lifestyle program of the year 2022

Tamers of Chaos (MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Follow-up reality of the year 2022

Girls 18 (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Yle Creative contents and media)

Event program of the year 2022

UMK22 (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle Creative contents and media)

Sports program of the year 2022

Ice Hockey World Championships (MTV3 and C More, MTV)

Music entertainment of the year 2022

Song of my life4th season (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Game show of the year 2022

GrandmasterSeason 3 (MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Competition reality of the year 2022

Dancing with the Stars15th season (MTV3, Banijay Finland)

The program and documentary series of the year 2022

Yle Parjantai dockers (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle News and Current Affairs)

News and current affairs program of the year 2022

MOT (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle News and Current Affairs)

Children and youth program of the year 2022

HS Children’s news (Nelonen, Helsingin Sanomat)

Discussion program of the year 2022

Joonas Nordman ShowSeason 3 (MTV3, Yellow Film & TV)

Entertainment program of the year 2022

Couch potatoes14th season (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Endemol Shine Finland)

Comedy series of the year 2022

Adults3rd season (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Drama series of the year 2022

Munkkivuori (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Leading actor of the year 2022

Anna Airola from the series Adults, season 3 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Supporting Actor of the Year 2022

Laura Birn from the series Munkkivuori (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Screenwriter of the Year (Fiction) 2022

From Jani Volanen’s series Munkkivuori (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Screenwriter of the year (entertainment, reality, events) 2022

Marjo Vilkko from the program Cold War Finland (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Intervisio)

Director of the Year (Fiction) 2022

From Jani Volanen’s series Munkkivuori (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Director of the year (entertainment, reality, events) 2022

Petja Peltomaa from the program Song of my life (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yellow Film & TV)

Presenter of the year 2022

Katja Ståhl from the program Song of my life (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yellow Film & TV)

Performer of the year 2022, public vote

Constantinos “Gogi” Mavromichalis

Program of the year 2022, public vote

Half past six

GOLDEN VENLA LIFETIME WORK AWARD 2022:

Helena Petäistö

Correction 20.1. at 10:20 p.m.: The name of the actress of the Aikuiset series is Anna Airola, not Oona Airola, as it was first written incorrectly in the caption of the story.